Boot menu is an essential feature on any computer or laptop, including ASUS laptops. It allows users to access various boot options, such as booting from a DVD or USB drive. If you’re an ASUS laptop owner and have been wondering how to access the boot menu, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to access the boot menu on your ASUS laptop.
How to access boot menu ASUS laptop?
To access the boot menu on an ASUS laptop, follow these steps:
1. Start or restart your ASUS laptop.
2. As it boots up, press and hold the “ESC” key until the startup menu appears.
3. In the startup menu, press the “F1” key to enter the BIOS setup.
4. Inside the BIOS setup, use the arrow keys to navigate to the “Boot” tab.
5. In the boot options, you will find a list of devices that you can boot from, such as the hard drive, DVD-ROM, or USB drive.
6. Use the arrow keys to highlight the desired boot option and press “Enter” to select it.
7. Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup by pressing the “F10” key. Your laptop will now boot from the selected device.
It’s important to note that the steps to access the boot menu may slightly vary depending on the model and firmware version of your ASUS laptop. However, the above steps should work for most ASUS laptops.
Now that we’ve provided a direct answer to the question “How to access boot menu ASUS laptop?”, here are a few related FAQs regarding the boot menu on ASUS laptops:
Frequently Asked Questions
1.
Can I access the boot menu on an ASUS laptop without using the BIOS setup?
No, the boot menu on an ASUS laptop can only be accessed through the BIOS setup.
2.
What if the “ESC” key doesn’t open the startup menu?
Some ASUS laptops use different keys, such as F8 or F12, to access the startup menu. Refer to your laptop’s manual or the ASUS website for the correct key.
3.
How do I boot from a USB drive on an ASUS laptop?
Enter the boot menu, select the USB drive from the list of boot options, save the changes, and exit the BIOS setup. Your laptop will then boot from the USB drive.
4.
How can I boot from a DVD on an ASUS laptop?
Access the boot menu, choose the DVD-ROM as the boot device, save the changes, and exit the BIOS setup. Your laptop will boot from the DVD.
5.
Can I change the boot order permanently?
Yes, you can change the boot order permanently by entering the BIOS setup, navigating to the “Boot” tab, and rearranging the boot devices.
6.
Why can’t I see my USB drive in the boot options?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly connected to your laptop and try using a different USB port. Additionally, check if the USB drive is correctly formatted and contains a bootable operating system or installation media.
7.
Is it possible to access the boot menu on an ASUS laptop while in Windows?
No, the boot menu cannot be accessed while in Windows. You need to follow the steps mentioned above during the laptop’s startup.
8.
What if my laptop doesn’t have an external DVD-ROM drive?
In this case, you can use an external DVD-ROM drive that connects via USB or create a bootable USB drive to install or run an operating system.
9.
Can I disable the boot menu on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can disable the boot menu in the BIOS setup by selecting a specific boot device as the primary boot option.
10.
Why is it important to access the boot menu on an ASUS laptop?
Accessing the boot menu allows you to change the boot device and select different sources from which to boot your laptop, such as USB drives or DVD-ROMs.
11.
Does accessing the boot menu affect my laptop’s warranty?
No, accessing the boot menu does not invalidate your laptop’s warranty. It is a standard feature, and using it as intended will not affect the warranty.
12.
Can I access the boot menu on other brands of laptops?
Yes, the boot menu is a standard feature on most laptops, regardless of the brand. The key combination to access the boot menu may vary, so refer to the user manual or the manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.