How take screenshot on Dell laptop?

If you own a Dell laptop and need to capture what’s on your screen, taking a screenshot is an incredibly useful feature. Whether you want to save an important document, capture funny moments in a video, or share a specific part of a webpage, knowing how to take a screenshot on a Dell laptop can come in handy. In this article, we will guide you through the process of capturing screenshots on a Dell laptop so you can easily save and share your screen content.
How to take a screenshot on a Dell laptop?
To take a screenshot on a Dell laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. Locate the Print Screen (PrtScn) key on your Dell laptop’s keyboard. It is usually located in the upper-right corner, near the Function keys.
2. Press the Print Screen key to capture a screenshot of the entire screen.
3. Open an image editing program, such as Microsoft Paint, by searching for it in the Start menu.
4. Paste the screenshot into the image editing program by pressing Ctrl + V or navigating to the Edit menu and selecting Paste.
5. Save the screenshot by clicking on the File menu and selecting Save or by pressing Ctrl + S.
6. Choose a name for the file and select a file format (JPEG, PNG, etc.).
7. Select the destination folder where you want to save your screenshot and click Save.
Congratulations! You have successfully captured a screenshot on your Dell laptop. Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions to provide you with additional information and tips.
FAQs about taking screenshots on a Dell laptop:
1.
Is there a shortcut to take a screenshot on a Dell laptop?
Yes, pressing the Print Screen key alone captures a screenshot of the entire screen.
2.
How do I take a screenshot of a specific window on a Dell laptop?
To capture a screenshot of a specific window, press Alt + Print Screen. It captures only the active window instead of the entire screen.
3.
Can I capture a screenshot of a specific region on my Dell laptop?
Yes, you can. After pressing the Print Screen key, launch an image editing program, and select the region you want to capture using the program’s crop or select tool.
4.
Where can I find my screenshots after capturing them?
By default, the screenshots are usually saved in the Pictures folder. However, you can choose any destination folder while saving the screenshot.
5.
Are there any built-in screenshot tools in Dell laptops?
Some Dell laptops come with a built-in screenshot tool called Dell Webcam Central, which allows you to capture screenshots and record videos using the webcam. However, this may vary depending on your specific laptop model.
6.
Can I use third-party screen capture software on my Dell laptop?
Absolutely! There are various third-party screen capture software options available for Dell laptops, such as Snagit, Greenshot, and LightShot, which offer additional features and customization options.
7.
Does Dell provide any screen capture software?
Dell does not provide a dedicated screen capture software. However, Dell laptops often come pre-installed with Dell SupportAssist, which includes a screen capture tool for troubleshooting purposes.
8.
What if my Print Screen key does not work?
If your Print Screen key does not work, try pressing the Fn key in combination with the Print Screen key. Some Dell laptops require this combination.
9.
Can I capture a screenshot using the Windows Snipping Tool?
Yes, you can use the built-in Snipping Tool on Windows to capture screenshots on a Dell laptop. Open the Snipping Tool, select the desired snip type, and capture the screen content.
10.
Is there a way to take screenshots with the keyboard only?
Using the Game Bar, you can take screenshots with a keyboard shortcut on your Dell laptop. Press Win + Alt + PrtScn to capture a screenshot that automatically saves to your “Videos” folder.
11.
Can I take screenshots using the Dell mobile app?
No, the Dell mobile app does not offer a feature to capture screenshots on your Dell laptop. It primarily focuses on providing support and managing your Dell devices remotely.
12.
How can I capture screenshots during a video playback on my Dell laptop?
To capture screenshots during video playback, you can use third-party screen video capture software, such as VLC media player, which allows you to take screenshots directly from the video player.