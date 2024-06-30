How remove avast antivirus on my computer?

Avast antivirus is a popular choice among computer users when it comes to protecting their systems from potential threats. However, there may be instances when you need to remove Avast from your computer. Whether you want to switch to a different antivirus program or you are facing issues with Avast, the process of removing it can be quite straightforward. In this article, we will guide you on how to remove Avast antivirus from your computer.
How to remove Avast antivirus on my computer?
To remove Avast antivirus from your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Avast user interface by double-clicking on its desktop icon or locating it in the system tray.
2. Once the interface is open, click on the “Menu” button, which is represented by three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the window.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings” to open the Avast settings window.
4. In the settings window, navigate to the “General” tab, and click on “Troubleshooting” in the left-hand pane.
5. In the troubleshooting options, locate the “Enable Avast self-defense module” checkbox and uncheck it. This step is crucial as it will allow you to uninstall Avast smoothly.
6. After disabling the self-defense module, click on “OK” to save the changes and exit the settings window.
7. Now, go back to the Avast user interface by clicking on the “Menu” button again.
8. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings” once more and navigate to the “Components” tab in the left-hand pane.
9. Under the “Components” tab, find the “Avast Antivirus” option and click on the “Uninstall Component” button.
10. A confirmation prompt will appear asking if you are sure you want to uninstall the component. Click on “Yes” to proceed.
11. Avast will now begin the uninstallation process. This may take a few moments, so be patient.
12. Once the uninstallation is complete, you will be prompted to restart your computer. Click on “Restart computer” to complete the process.
Congratulations! You have successfully removed Avast antivirus from your computer. Remember to restart your system for the changes to take effect fully. If you encounter any issues during the uninstallation process, you can seek assistance from Avast’s customer support.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I remove Avast antivirus without disabling the self-defense module?
No, it is essential to disable the self-defense module before uninstalling Avast to ensure a smooth removal process.
2. How can I reinstall Avast antivirus after uninstalling it?
To reinstall Avast antivirus, you can download the latest version from the official Avast website and follow the installation wizard instructions.
3. Will uninstalling Avast affect my computer’s security?
Uninstalling Avast will remove its antivirus protection from your computer. So, it is recommended to have an alternative antivirus program installed to maintain your system’s security.
4. What should I do if I forget to disable the self-defense module before uninstalling Avast?
If you forget to disable the self-defense module, the uninstallation process may encounter issues. In such cases, restarting your computer and trying again after disabling the module is a good option.
5. Can I remove Avast antivirus using the Control Panel?
While you can try uninstalling Avast from the Control Panel’s “Add or Remove Programs” or “Apps & features” section, it is recommended to follow the method mentioned above for a smoother removal process.
6. Does Avast leave any residual files after uninstallation?
Sometimes, a few residual files may be left behind after uninstalling Avast. You can use a disk cleanup tool or manually delete these files to ensure complete removal.
7. Is it possible to remove Avast antivirus on Mac computers?
Yes, the process of removing Avast antivirus on Mac computers is similar to the one explained above for Windows. Open the Avast interface, go to settings, and follow the steps to uninstall it.
8. Can I remove individual Avast components instead of the entire antivirus?
Yes, Avast allows you to uninstall specific components if you wish to remove only a part of the antivirus. Follow the steps mentioned above and choose the component you want to uninstall.
9. What if I want to switch to a different antivirus program?
If you want to switch to a different antivirus program, it is recommended to uninstall Avast first. After removing Avast, download and install the new antivirus program of your choice.
10. Does Avast offer a cleanup tool to remove its residual files?
Yes, Avast provides a dedicated cleanup tool called “Avast Clear” that can help you remove any residual files left behind after uninstallation.
11. Can I remove Avast antivirus without an internet connection?
Yes, you can remove Avast antivirus without an internet connection. However, if you encounter any issues or need further assistance, an internet connection may be necessary to seek help from Avast’s customer support.
12. Will uninstalling Avast improve my computer’s performance?
Uninstalling Avast antivirus may improve your computer’s performance slightly, especially if it was causing any performance-related issues. However, the overall impact may vary depending on your system’s configuration and other installed software.