How recover files from external hard drive?

How to Recover Files from External Hard Drive?
If you’ve accidentally deleted important files from your external hard drive or it’s behaving strangely, don’t panic. There are several effective methods you can try to recover your lost data. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to retrieve files from your external hard drive.
**1. Stop Using the Drive Immediately:** To prevent overwriting the lost data, avoid using the external hard drive as soon as you realize files are missing.
**2. Check the Recycle Bin:** Sometimes, deleted files end up in the Recycle Bin, so it’s worth checking there first before proceeding with any recovery software.
**3. Use Data Recovery Software:** There are numerous data recovery software options available that can help recover lost files from external hard drives. Some popular choices include EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Disk Drill, and Recuva.
**4. Restore from Backup:** If you have a backup of your external hard drive, you can easily restore your lost files from there.
**5. Utilize System Restore:** If your files disappeared due to a recent system change, performing a system restore to a point before the files went missing may help recover them.
**6. Consult a Professional:** If you’re not comfortable using data recovery software or other DIY methods, it may be best to seek assistance from a professional data recovery service.
**7. Try Command Prompt:** In some cases, using Command Prompt to run specific commands can help recover lost files from an external hard drive.
**8. Check for Hidden Files:** Sometimes files appear to be missing because they are hidden. Adjusting your file explorer settings to show hidden files may reveal the lost data.
**9. Perform a Chkdsk Scan:** Running a Chkdsk scan can help fix any errors on the external hard drive that may have caused data loss.
**10. Avoid Saving New Data:** To prevent overwriting the lost files, refrain from saving any new data to the external hard drive until you’ve recovered the missing files.
**11. Use File History:** If you enabled File History on your external hard drive, you can restore previous versions of your files from there.
**12. Recreate the File Structure:** If your files are still missing after trying various recovery methods, you may need to recreate the file structure or content from scratch.
In conclusion, recovering files from an external hard drive is possible in most cases, as long as you take immediate action and follow the appropriate steps. Remember to always back up your important data to prevent future data loss. If you are unable to recover the files on your own, seek professional help before making things worse.