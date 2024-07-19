How old was keyboard cat when he died?

Keyboard Cat, an internet sensation known for his piano-playing videos, brought joy to millions across the globe. Sadly, as with all beloved pets, Keyboard Cat’s life came to an end. But how old was the internet’s favorite feline when he passed away?
The Answer: Keyboard Cat was 9 years old when he died.
On March 8, 2018, the owner of Keyboard Cat, Charlie Schmidt, announced the cat’s passing at the age of 9. Like so many cherished pets, Keyboard Cat’s lifespan was shorter than that of a human. However, he left a lasting legacy that continues to bring smiles to people’s faces.
Keyboard Cat, whose real name was Bento, rose to fame after a video of him playing the piano went viral. The video, originally recorded in the early 1980s, resurfaced on the internet in 2007 and quickly became an internet sensation. Bento’s adorable paws confidently striking the keys captured the hearts of millions.
Now, let’s answer some frequently asked questions about Keyboard Cat to shed more light on his extraordinary life:
1. When did Keyboard Cat become famous?
Keyboard Cat became famous in 2007 after a video featuring him playing the piano went viral.
2. How did Keyboard Cat start playing the piano?
Keyboard Cat was not actually playing the piano. In the original video, Bento’s owner, Charlie Schmidt, would gently touch Bento’s paws to the keyboard to create the illusion of playing.
3. Did Keyboard Cat have any other talents?
While playing the piano was his most iconic skill, Keyboard Cat had a knack for many other tricks as well, such as high-fiving and rolling over.
4. How did Keyboard Cat get his name?
Keyboard Cat was named after his most famous activity, playing the keyboard. His owner, Charlie Schmidt, decided to call him Keyboard Cat to reflect this unique talent.
5. Did Keyboard Cat have any offspring?
Yes, Keyboard Cat had a son named Bento Junior. Unfortunately, Bento Junior did not inherit his father’s musical talents and did not achieve the same level of fame.
6. What breed was Keyboard Cat?
Keyboard Cat was a domestic short-haired tabby cat, known for their friendly and playful nature.
7. Did Keyboard Cat enjoy playing the piano?
While Keyboard Cat appeared calm and collected while “playing” the piano, it’s important to note that he was not actually playing. Nevertheless, he seemed comfortable and content during those moments.
8. Was Keyboard Cat an inspiration for other musical animals?
Keyboard Cat undoubtedly paved the way for other musical animals on the internet. Many pet owners and animal trainers started showcasing their pets’ musical talents after seeing Keyboard Cat’s viral success.
9. Was Keyboard Cat involved in any other media projects?
Keyboard Cat made appearances on various television shows and commercials, expanding his reach beyond the internet.
10. Did Keyboard Cat receive any awards?
While Keyboard Cat did not receive any conventional awards, his legacy lives on through numerous fan tributes and remixes that continue to circulate on the internet.
11. How did people react to Keyboard Cat’s passing?
Fans of Keyboard Cat expressed their sorrow over his passing through social media, sharing their favorite videos and memories. Keyboard Cat’s impact on the internet community was evident in the outpouring of love and support.
12. Will there be another Keyboard Cat?
While no cat can truly replace Keyboard Cat, his influence on the internet ensures that his memory will continue to inspire pet owners to capture the unique talents of their own feline friends.
Keyboard Cat’s journey from a simple home video to an internet legend touched the lives of countless individuals. He brought smiles, laughter, and a sense of joy to people worldwide. Though he may no longer be with us, Keyboard Cat’s legacy lives on, reminding us of the incredible connections we can form with our animal companions, even in the digital age.