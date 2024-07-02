**How much was the first home computer?**
The first home computer, the Altair 8800, was introduced in 1975 and cost $395 as a kit or $495 preassembled.
What other factors contributed to the cost of the first home computer?
Apart from the components and manufacturing, factors such as research and development, marketing, and inflation influenced the overall cost of the first home computer.
Were there any other home computers before the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 is often considered the first widely popular home computer, but there were a few other contenders such as the Kenbak-1 and the Micral-N.
How was the Altair 8800 different from other computers at the time?
The Altair 8800 introduced the concept of a personal computer in a compact form, allowing enthusiasts to experiment with computer programming and hardware at home.
Was the Altair 8800 a success in terms of sales?
Although the Altair 8800 revolutionized the computer industry, it did not achieve substantial sales success due to its early stage in the evolution of the personal computer market.
How did the cost of the first home computer compare to other consumer electronics at the time?
The cost of the Altair 8800 was significantly higher than other consumer electronics like televisions or radios. However, it was considerably lower in comparison to earlier computers used in businesses and research institutions.
What kind of hardware did the first home computer have?
The Altair 8800 was based on the Intel 8080 microprocessor, had 256 bytes of memory, and a front panel with switches and lights for input and output.
How does the cost of the first home computer compare to current prices of computers?
Considering inflation and advancements in technology, the cost of the first home computer would be significantly higher in today’s dollars. Modern computers are more powerful and affordable due to advancements in manufacturing and economies of scale.
How did the affordability of the first home computer contribute to its popularity?
While the Altair 8800 was still relatively expensive, it was considerably cheaper than larger mainframe or minicomputers. This affordability made it more accessible to computer enthusiasts and hobbyists, driving its popularity.
Did the Altair 8800 come with any software?
The Altair 8800 did not come with a preinstalled operating system or software. Users had to manually enter machine code instructions via the front panel switches or load software from cassette tapes.
What impact did the Altair 8800 have on the computer industry?
The Altair 8800 kick-started the personal computer revolution, inspiring many individuals to develop software and hardware for the emerging market. It also led to the creation of Microsoft by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.
Were there any limitations in the first home computer?
The Altair 8800 had limited memory capacity, no built-in keyboard or monitor, and required technical knowledge to operate effectively, which posed limitations for the casual user.
What were the other notable home computers that followed the Altair 8800?
Following the Altair 8800, notable home computers include the Apple II, Commodore PET, TRS-80, and the IBM PC, which eventually became the standard for personal computers.