How much keys does a 60 keyboard have?

If you are a beginner in the world of mechanical keyboards, you might find yourself wondering about the number of keys a 60% keyboard has. To put it simply, a 60% keyboard has **61 keys**. Despite its compact size, this versatile keyboard layout offers functionality and convenience to its users.
What is a 60% keyboard?
A 60% keyboard is a compact keyboard layout that has become increasingly popular among enthusiasts. It is designed to be more compact than traditional keyboards while still maintaining essential functionality.
How does the layout of a 60% keyboard look like?
The layout of a 60% keyboard differs from a full-sized or even a tenkeyless keyboard. It typically consists of **61 keys** in total.
What keys are missing on a 60% keyboard?
A 60% keyboard usually lacks dedicated number keys, function keys, arrow keys, and the numpad found on larger keyboards. However, most of these missing functions can still be accessed using function layers and key combinations.
How do function layers work on a 60% keyboard?
Function layers allow users to access additional functions without the need for extra physical keys. By pressing the right combination of keys, you can activate different layers and access additional commands and key functions.
What is the advantage of using a 60% keyboard?
The main advantage of a 60% keyboard is its compact form factor, which saves space on your desk. Additionally, it allows for more ergonomic mouse placement, reducing the strain on your arm and shoulder.
Are 60% keyboards suitable for gaming?
Yes, 60% keyboards are suitable for gaming. While they may require a slight adjustment due to the missing number and function keys, most gamers find them highly usable and efficient.
Can I use a 60% keyboard for programming?
Absolutely! Many programmers prefer 60% keyboards due to their compact size and efficient layout. With the help of function layers, programming-specific keys can be accessed quickly without sacrificing desk space.
What are the common challenges when transitioning to a 60% keyboard?
The main challenge of transitioning to a 60% keyboard is adapting to the absence of traditional keys. It may take some time to get used to accessing certain functions using key combinations, but with practice, it becomes second nature.
What type of switches do 60% keyboards use?
The type of switches used in a 60% keyboard depends on the manufacturer and the user’s preference. Popular choices include Cherry MX switches, Gateron switches, and Kailh switches.
Are 60% keyboards customizable?
Yes, 60% keyboards are highly customizable. From keycaps to case materials and even the programmability of the keys, there are countless options to personalize your 60% keyboard to your liking.
Can I connect a 60% keyboard to different devices?
Most 60% keyboards come with a USB-C interface, making them compatible with various devices such as PCs, laptops, and even mobile devices with USB-C ports.
Are there alternative keyboard sizes to consider?
Yes, besides the 60% keyboard, there are other sizes to consider, such as full-sized keyboards, tenkeyless keyboards (TKL), and 75% keyboards. Each size brings its own advantages and caters to different user preferences.
What is the price range of 60% keyboards?
The price range for 60% keyboards can vary depending on the brand, build quality, and additional features. Generally, they range from around $50 to $200, but there are options available at both higher and lower price points.
In conclusion, a 60% keyboard has **61 keys**. Its compact size and efficient layout make it a popular choice among mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, both for gaming and programming. With the ability to use function layers and customizable options, a 60% keyboard offers efficiency without sacrificing functionality.