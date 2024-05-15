How much is the cheapest hp laptop?

When it comes to affordable laptops, HP offers a wide range of options that cater to various budgets and needs. The price of a laptop typically depends on the specifications and features it offers. To answer the question directly, the cheapest HP laptop available is priced at exceptionally **$249**.
This inexpensive laptop, the HP Stream 14, offers a budget-friendly option for users who require a basic laptop for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and media consumption. While it may not have the most powerful specifications, it provides a reliable computing experience at an affordable price point.
Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions about the cheapest HP laptops:
1. Is the cheapest HP laptop suitable for gaming?
No, the cheapest HP laptop is not designed for gaming purposes. Its specifications might not meet the requirements of modern games that demand high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and processors.
2. Can it run resource-intensive software like video editing tools?
The cheapest HP laptop may struggle with resource-intensive tasks like video editing due to its basic specifications. For such tasks, it is advisable to consider laptops with higher-end configurations.
3. Does the cheapest HP laptop come with pre-installed software?
Yes, the cheapest HP laptops typically come with a pre-installed operating system, such as Windows 10, along with basic software like Microsoft Office trials. However, the bundled software may vary depending on the specific model.
4. What storage capacity does the cheapest HP laptop offer?
The cheapest HP laptops usually have limited storage capacity, such as 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. This might not be sufficient for users who require ample space for storing files and multimedia.
5. Can the storage capacity be expanded?
Yes, the storage capacity of the cheapest HP laptops can often be expanded using external storage options like USB drives or SD cards. Some laptops may also provide the option to upgrade the internal storage.
6. Does the cheapest HP laptop have a DVD drive?
Most of the cheapest HP laptops do not come with an integrated DVD drive due to the focus on compactness and cost-cutting measures. However, external DVD drives can be purchased separately for those who require one.
7. What display size does the cheapest HP laptop offer?
The cheapest HP laptops generally come with a display size of 14 inches. However, it’s important to check the specifications of the specific model you are interested in, as display sizes may vary.
8. Does the cheapest HP laptop have a touchscreen?
In most cases, the cheapest HP laptops do not have a touchscreen feature. Touchscreens are often found in higher-end laptop models.
9. Is the cheapest HP laptop suitable for students?
Yes, the cheapest HP laptop can be a suitable option for students who require a basic device for studying, research, and assignments. Its affordability and portability make it an attractive choice for educational purposes.
10. Can the cheapest HP laptop connect to external monitors?
Yes, the cheapest HP laptop typically comes with various connectivity options, including HDMI or VGA ports, allowing you to connect it to external monitors or projectors for a larger display.
11. Does the cheapest HP laptop offer Wi-Fi connectivity?
Yes, the cheapest HP laptops are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling users to connect to the internet wirelessly.
12. How is the battery life of the cheapest HP laptop?
The battery life of the cheapest HP laptop may vary depending on usage and specific models. However, it usually offers a decent battery life that can last for several hours on a single charge.
In conclusion, the cheapest HP laptop provides an entry-level option for users with basic computing needs. Despite its limitations in terms of specifications and features, it offers an affordable solution for those on a tight budget. Remember to consider your specific requirements before making a purchase to ensure the laptop aligns with your needs and expectations.