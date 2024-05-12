If you are a gaming enthusiast, you might have come across “Sea of Thieves,” a popular action-adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios. This immersive multiplayer game offers an exciting pirate experience as you set sail on the open seas. However, the burning question on your mind may be: How much does Sea of Thieves cost on a computer? Let’s dive in and explore the answer to your question, along with some related frequently asked questions.
How Much is Sea of Thieves on Computer?
Sea of Thieves is available for purchase on the computer, specifically for Windows 10. The game is exclusively sold through the Microsoft Store platform. **The current price of Sea of Thieves on computer is $39.99 USD.** However, it is worth mentioning that the game may occasionally go on sale, so keep an eye out for any discounts that may become available.
Now, let’s address some additional FAQs related to Sea of Thieves:
1. Do I need a specific system requirement to play Sea of Thieves on my computer?
Yes, your computer needs to meet certain system requirements to run Sea of Thieves smoothly. The minimum system requirements include a 64-bit Windows 10 operating system, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 or a dedicated GPU with at least 1 GB of VRAM.
2. Can I play Sea of Thieves on my Mac?
No, Sea of Thieves is not officially supported on macOS. However, you can use Boot Camp to run Windows on your Mac and then play the game.
3. Are there any additional costs after purchasing Sea of Thieves?
No, once you purchase Sea of Thieves, you have full access to the game without any hidden costs. However, there is additional content available for purchase, such as cosmetic items or expansions, if you wish to enhance your gaming experience.
4. Can I play Sea of Thieves with my friends?
Absolutely! Sea of Thieves is designed to be a multiplayer game, and you can team up with your friends in an immersive pirate adventure.
5. Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?
Yes, Sea of Thieves offers cross-platform play between PC and Xbox players, allowing you to play with your friends regardless of the platform they are using.
6. Are there any subscription fees for Sea of Thieves?
No, there are no subscription fees required to play Sea of Thieves. Once you make the initial purchase, the game is yours to enjoy without any recurring charges.
7. Can I play Sea of Thieves solo?
Yes, you can choose to embark on your pirate adventure alone if you prefer a solo experience. However, the game truly shines when played with a crew of friends or other players.
8. Do I need an internet connection to play Sea of Thieves?
Yes, an internet connection is necessary to play Sea of Thieves as it is an online multiplayer game.
9. Is there a trial or demo version of Sea of Thieves available?
Currently, there is no trial or demo version available for Sea of Thieves.
10. Can I transfer my progress from Xbox to the computer?
Yes, Sea of Thieves supports cross-progression, allowing you to seamlessly transfer your progress between Xbox and computer platforms.
11. Are there regular updates and new content in Sea of Thieves?
Yes, Rare, the developer of Sea of Thieves, regularly releases updates and new content to keep the game fresh and exciting for players.
12. Can I refund my purchase of Sea of Thieves?
Refund policies may vary depending on the platform from which you purchased Sea of Thieves. It is recommended to review the refund policy of the Microsoft Store or the platform you acquired the game from for specific details.
Sea of Thieves offers an immersive and thrilling multiplayer pirate experience for computer gamers. With its engaging gameplay and stunning visuals, the game captivates players with hours of enjoyment. Now that you know the price and have answers to some common questions, grab your crew and set sail on the high seas in search of treasure and adventure!