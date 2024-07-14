Apple’s Magic Keyboard: How Much Does It Cost?
If you are an Apple aficionado or someone in search of a sleek and efficient keyboard, you may have come across the Magic Keyboard. Known for its user-friendly interface and elegant design, the Magic Keyboard has become a popular choice among Mac users. Unsurprisingly, one of the most frequently asked questions is: How much does the Magic Keyboard cost? Well, dear reader, let’s dive into the price details and answer that question for you.
How much is Magic Keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard by Apple retails for **$99**.
FAQs about Magic Keyboard
1. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with all Mac models?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with various Mac models, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini.
2. Are there any color options available for the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard comes in two color options: Silver and Space Gray. However, the availability of colors may vary depending on the model.
3. Does the Magic Keyboard come with a numeric keypad?
The Magic Keyboard is available in two variants: one with a numeric keypad and one without. You can choose the version that suits your needs.
4. Can the Magic Keyboard be used with other devices?
While designed primarily for Macs, the Magic Keyboard can also be used with other devices, such as iPads and iPhones.
5. Does the Magic Keyboard support wireless connectivity?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard connects wirelessly to your Mac or other compatible devices via Bluetooth.
6. Does the Magic Keyboard have a backlight?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not have a backlight feature.
7. Is the Magic Keyboard rechargeable?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is rechargeable. It comes with a built-in battery that can be charged using a Lightning to USB cable.
8. Can the Magic Keyboard be adjusted for ergonomic comfort?
Unfortunately, the Magic Keyboard does not have adjustable height or tilt options. It is flat and slim in design.
9. Are the keys on the Magic Keyboard quiet when typing?
The Magic Keyboard features Apple’s scissor mechanism, ensuring a comfortable typing experience with reduced noise compared to some other keyboards.
10. Is the Magic Keyboard water-resistant?
No, the Magic Keyboard is not water-resistant. Spills or excessive exposure to liquids may damage the device.
11. Can the Magic Keyboard be customized with shortcuts?
Yes, you can customize certain keys on the Magic Keyboard to perform specific actions or enable shortcuts using the Keyboard settings on your Mac.
12. Does the Magic Keyboard come with a warranty?
Yes, Apple offers a one-year limited warranty for the Magic Keyboard, covering any manufacturing defects or faults within that period.
In conclusion, the Magic Keyboard by Apple is priced at $99 and offers a stylish and functional keyboard option for Mac users. With its wireless connectivity, comfortable typing experience, and compatibility with multiple Apple products, it has become a go-to choice for many. Whether you need it for work, creative endeavors, or everyday use, the Magic Keyboard is a reliable companion that adds both elegance and efficiency to your Mac experience.