How much is Mac keyboard?

Are you in the market for a new Mac keyboard? Whether you are a Mac enthusiast or simply want to enhance your typing experience, the cost of a Mac keyboard is an important factor to consider. In this article, we will explore the price ranges and factors to consider when looking for a Mac keyboard.
The Cost of Mac Keyboards
The price of a Mac keyboard can vary depending on several factors, including the model and any additional features it may have.
Finding the exact cost of a Mac keyboard may be challenging as Apple offers a variety of keyboards at different price points. The current range starts from around **$99** for the standard wired Apple Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. This keyboard offers a sleek design, dedicated function keys, and a numeric keypad for increased productivity.
If you are looking for a wireless option, the Apple Magic Keyboard is a popular choice. Priced at around **$129**, it uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your Mac. Not only does it offer a comfortable typing experience, but it also boasts a rechargeable battery, reducing the need for constant battery replacements.
For users seeking a more advanced and ergonomic keyboard, the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad might be the ideal choice. This model features an extended layout with a numeric keypad and dedicated function keys, making it suitable for data entry and professional applications. It is priced at approximately **$149**.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is the difference between a wired and wireless Mac keyboard?
A wired Mac keyboard connects directly to your computer using a cable, while a wireless keyboard uses Bluetooth technology to connect wirelessly.
2. Are all Mac keyboards backlit?
No, not all Mac keyboards are backlit. However, some models, like the Apple Magic Keyboard, do offer backlit keys for typing in low-light environments.
3. Is there a Mac keyboard specifically designed for gaming?
While there isn’t a specific Mac gaming keyboard, you can use third-party gaming keyboards that are compatible with macOS.
4. Can I use a non-Apple keyboard with my Mac?
Yes, you can use non-Apple keyboards with your Mac as long as they are compatible with macOS.
5. Are Mac keyboards compatible with Windows PCs?
Yes, Mac keyboards can be used with Windows PCs, but some functionalities may differ. It is recommended to check compatibility before purchasing.
6. Are Mac keyboards spill-resistant?
While Apple keyboards are not specifically designed to be spill-resistant, some models have a degree of water-resistance and can handle minor spills.
7. Can I replace a key on a Mac keyboard?
In most cases, individual keys on Mac keyboards cannot be easily replaced. If a key is damaged, it is often necessary to replace the entire keyboard.
8. Do Mac keyboards require batteries?
Wired Mac keyboards do not require batteries, but wireless models like the Apple Magic Keyboard are rechargeable and come with built-in batteries.
9. Are Mac keyboards compatible with iPads and iPhones?
Yes, many Mac keyboards can be paired with iPads and iPhones via Bluetooth, allowing for a more comfortable typing experience.
10. Can I connect multiple Mac keyboards to one computer?
Yes, you can connect multiple Mac keyboards to one Mac computer. This can be useful for collaborative work or when you need additional input devices.
11. How long do the batteries last on a wireless Mac keyboard?
The battery life of a wireless Mac keyboard can vary depending on usage. Apple claims that the Apple Magic Keyboard can last for about a month on a single charge.
12. Can I customize the function keys on a Mac keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the behavior of the function keys on a Mac keyboard by adjusting the keyboard settings in the System Preferences.
Conclusion
When it comes to purchasing a Mac keyboard, the price can vary based on the specific features and model you choose. The standard wired Apple Keyboard with Numeric Keypad starts from around $99, while the wireless options, like the Apple Magic Keyboard, range from $129 to $149. Consider your own needs and preferences, and find the perfect Mac keyboard for your typing pleasure.