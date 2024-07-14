How much is iPad pro keyboard?

The iPad Pro is a powerful and versatile device that has become incredibly popular among professionals and casual users alike. One of its standout features is its compatibility with a keyboard, which transforms it into a fully functional laptop replacement. If you’ve been considering purchasing an iPad Pro keyboard, you may be wondering: How much is the iPad Pro keyboard? Let’s explore the options available and their respective prices.
**How much is the iPad Pro keyboard?**
The price of an iPad Pro keyboard can vary depending on the model and the brand. Apple offers its own keyboard options specifically designed for the iPad Pro at a price point starting from $179 for the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $199 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, there are also third-party keyboard options available that offer similar functionality at lower prices.
1. Are there cheaper alternatives to Apple’s iPad Pro keyboards?
Yes, there are several third-party keyboard options available that offer similar features to Apple’s keyboards at lower prices.
2. Can I use any Bluetooth keyboard with the iPad Pro?
Yes, you can connect any Bluetooth keyboard to your iPad Pro, but for the best user experience and compatibility, it is recommended to use keyboards specifically designed for the iPad Pro.
3. Are there any keyboard cases available for the iPad Pro?
Yes, there are keyboard cases available that provide both protection and a keyboard for your iPad Pro. They usually come at a higher price range compared to standalone keyboards.
4. Do all iPad Pro models have the same keyboard options available?
No, the keyboard options available may vary depending on the model and size of the iPad Pro. Be sure to check the compatibility of the keyboard before making a purchase.
5. Are there any budget-friendly options for iPad Pro keyboards?
Yes, there are budget-friendly options available from third-party brands. These keyboards may not have all the premium features of Apple’s keyboards but still offer a satisfying typing experience.
6. Does the price of the keyboard vary based on the iPad Pro’s screen size?
Yes, the price of the keyboard may vary based on the size of the iPad Pro. Generally, the larger the iPad Pro, the higher the price of the keyboard.
7. Are there any specific features I should consider when buying an iPad Pro keyboard?
Some features to consider when purchasing an iPad Pro keyboard include backlighting, adjustable viewing angles, connectivity options, and battery life.
8. Can I use a different brand’s keyboard with my iPad Pro?
Yes, you can use keyboards from other brands with your iPad Pro, as long as they are compatible and offer the necessary connectivity options.
9. Are there any keyboard options specifically designed for artists or designers?
Yes, some keyboard options cater to the needs of artists and designers by offering features like a built-in trackpad or customizable shortcut keys.
10. How durable are iPad Pro keyboards?
iPad Pro keyboards, especially those offered by Apple, are designed to be durable and long-lasting. However, individual use and handling practices can also impact their lifespan.
11. Can I use a keyboard with other iPad models?
Yes, most keyboards designed for the iPad Pro are also compatible with other iPad models, as long as they support Bluetooth connectivity or have the necessary port.
12. Can I buy an iPad Pro keyboard separately?
Yes, you can purchase an iPad Pro keyboard separately. Apple sells them separately to give users the flexibility to choose the accessories they need without purchasing them as a bundle.
In conclusion, the price of an iPad Pro keyboard varies depending on the brand and model. Apple offers its own keyboards specifically designed for the iPad Pro, starting from $179. However, there are lower-priced alternatives available from third-party brands that still provide great functionality. Consider your budget and requirements when choosing the right keyboard for your iPad Pro, and enjoy a seamless typing experience on your versatile device.