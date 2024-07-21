**How much is hp stream laptop?**
The HP Stream laptop is an affordable option for those looking for a reliable and portable device. The price of the HP Stream laptop can vary depending on the specific model and its features. However, as of now, you can find a brand new HP Stream laptop starting at around $200.
1. Is the HP Stream laptop worth its price?
Yes, the HP Stream laptop is worth its price as it offers good performance and functionality for its affordable cost.
2. What are the key features of the HP Stream laptop?
The HP Stream laptop generally comes with a 13.3-inch display, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also includes Windows 10 operating system and Microsoft Office 365 subscription for a year.
3. Can the storage of the HP Stream laptop be expanded?
Yes, the HP Stream laptop usually has an SD card slot which allows for expanding the storage capacity.
4. Does it have a long battery life?
The HP Stream laptop typically comes with a decent battery life that can last for around 8 to 10 hours, depending on usage.
5. Is the display quality good?
The display quality of the HP Stream laptop is generally satisfactory and offers good visuals for everyday tasks.
6. Can the HP Stream laptop handle basic tasks?
Yes, the HP Stream laptop is designed for basic tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and multimedia consumption.
7. Is the laptop lightweight and portable?
Yes, the HP Stream laptop is lightweight and portable, making it convenient for users who are constantly on the go.
8. Can it handle multitasking?
Although the HP Stream laptop is not intended for heavy multitasking, it can handle basic multitasking with ease.
9. Does it come with a touchscreen?
Some models of the HP Stream laptop have touchscreen capabilities, while others have a traditional non-touch display.
10. Can I play games on the HP Stream laptop?
The HP Stream laptop is not built for heavy gaming, but it can handle lightweight games or older titles with lower system requirements.
11. Are there any color options available?
Yes, the HP Stream laptop is available in various vibrant color options such as aqua blue, purple, and rose pink.
12. Does the laptop come with technical support?
Yes, HP provides technical support for their products, including the Stream laptop. You can reach out to their customer service for assistance with any issues you might encounter.