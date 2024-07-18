**How much is Beamng Drive on computer?**
Beamng Drive is a popular vehicle simulation video game that offers a realistic and immersive driving experience. Developed by BeamNG GmbH, the game allows players to explore various scenarios and test the physics of different vehicles.
The price of Beamng Drive on a computer is $24.99. This fee grants players access to the full version of the game, allowing them to enjoy all its features and content. While the price may fluctuate occasionally due to discounts or promotions, the standard cost remains the same.
FAQs about Beamng Drive on computer:
1. Is Beamng Drive available on other platforms?
No, Beamng Drive is solely available for computers, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
2. Can I buy Beamng Drive on Steam?
Yes, Beamng Drive can be purchased on the popular gaming platform, Steam.
3. Are there any additional costs besides the initial purchase?
No, once you purchase Beamng Drive, there are no further costs or microtransactions required to access the full game content.
4. Are there any in-game advertisements or sponsored content?
No, Beamng Drive does not contain any in-game advertisements or sponsored content. Players can fully immerse themselves in the game without any interruptions.
5. Does the price include future updates and new features?
Yes, purchasing Beamng Drive provides players with all future updates and content additions, without any additional charges.
6. Can I play Beamng Drive offline?
Yes, Beamng Drive can be played offline without the need for an internet connection, allowing players to enjoy the game at any time.
7. Is there a multiplayer mode in Beamng Drive?
Yes, Beamng Drive offers a multiplayer mode where players can connect with friends or other online players to enjoy the game together.
8. Can I mod the game to enhance my gaming experience?
Yes, Beamng Drive supports modifications made by the game’s community. You can browse and install various mods to customize your experience.
9. Does Beamng Drive support virtual reality (VR) gameplay?
Yes, Beamng Drive is compatible with virtual reality devices, allowing players to experience the game in a more immersive and realistic manner.
10. How large is the game’s file size?
The download size of Beamng Drive is approximately 8 GB, so ensure that you have enough storage available on your computer.
11. Are there different game modes in Beamng Drive?
Yes, Beamng Drive offers various game modes, including scenarios, campaigns, and a free roam mode, providing players with different gameplay experiences.
12. Is there a demo version available?
No, there is no official demo version of Beamng Drive. However, there are often gameplay videos and reviews available online that can help you get a sense of the game before purchasing it.