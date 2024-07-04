The iMac is a widely popular desktop computer manufactured by Apple Inc., known for its sleek design and powerful performance. Along with its elegant design, the iMac also comes with an equally impressive keyboard. If you are in the market for an iMac keyboard, you may be curious about its price. In this article, we will explore the cost of an iMac keyboard, as well as answer some related frequently asked questions.
How much is an iMac keyboard?
The price of an iMac keyboard can vary depending on the specific model and where you purchase it from. However, on average, an iMac keyboard typically falls in the price range of $99 to $129.
While the price may seem a bit steep for a keyboard, it is important to note that Apple places emphasis on delivering high-quality and innovative products, and their keyboards are no exception. The iMac keyboard is designed to complement the iMac’s aesthetics and provide a seamless typing experience, making it worth the investment for many users.
1. Are iMac keyboards wireless?
Yes, most iMac keyboards are wireless. They connect to the iMac using Bluetooth technology, allowing for a clutter-free workspace and freedom of movement.
2. Do iMac keyboards have backlighting?
Yes, some iMac keyboards include backlighting. This feature can be particularly useful in low-light environments, allowing users to easily see the keys.
3. Can I connect a non-Apple keyboard to an iMac?
Yes, you can connect a non-Apple keyboard to an iMac using a USB connection. However, keep in mind that some features, such as media control keys, may not be fully compatible with non-Apple keyboards.
4. Are iMac keyboards compatible with other Apple devices?
Yes, iMac keyboards are compatible with other Apple devices such as MacBooks and iPads. This allows for convenience and consistency in your typing experience across various devices.
5. Do iMac keyboards have a numeric keypad?
The iMac keyboards come in two variations: one with a numeric keypad and one without. The choice depends on personal preference and needs.
6. Can I choose a different keyboard layout for my iMac?
Yes, you can select different keyboard layouts for your iMac, including various language options and different key arrangement preferences.
7. Is an iMac keyboard compatible with Windows computers?
While physically connecting an iMac keyboard to a Windows computer is possible, some specific keys may not function as intended due to differences in the operating systems.
8. Do iMac keyboards have touchpads?
No, iMac keyboards do not have built-in touchpads. However, you can connect an external Apple Magic Trackpad or mouse to your iMac for precise cursor control and gesture navigation.
9. Can I use a third-party keyboard with an iMac?
Yes, you can use third-party keyboards with an iMac. However, some advanced features, such as special media controls or Apple-specific shortcuts, may not be available on non-Apple keyboards.
10. Are iMac keyboards spill-proof?
No, iMac keyboards are not specifically designed to be spill-proof. It is recommended to avoid spilling liquids on them to prevent damage.
11. Can I purchase a replacement iMac keyboard?
Yes, replacement iMac keyboards can be purchased from Apple’s online store or authorized retailers. However, it is important to ensure compatibility with your iMac model.
12. Are iMac keyboards covered by warranty?
Yes, the iMac keyboard is covered by the standard warranty provided by Apple. It is always advisable to check the terms and conditions of the warranty to know the exact coverage period and any limitations.
In conclusion, the price of an iMac keyboard typically ranges from $99 to $129, depending on the specific model. While the cost may be higher than some other keyboards on the market, the iMac keyboard offers quality, compatibility, and aesthetic integration with the iMac, making it an excellent option for users seeking a premium typing experience.