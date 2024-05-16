How much is an Apple wireless keyboard?

The Apple wireless keyboard is a sleek and streamlined accessory known for its seamless connectivity and excellent performance. For those in need of a portable keyboard that pairs seamlessly with their Apple devices, the Apple wireless keyboard is an excellent choice. So, how much does it cost?
How much does an Apple wireless keyboard cost?
The Apple wireless keyboard typically has a retail price of $99.
The price of an Apple wireless keyboard may vary depending on the store or reseller you purchase it from, as well as any ongoing promotions or discounts that may be available. However, as a general guideline, the standard retail price is $99.
Is an Apple wireless keyboard worth the price?
The value of the Apple wireless keyboard lies in its superior build quality, seamless connectivity, and compatibility with Apple devices. If you are an avid Apple user who values design and productivity, the Apple wireless keyboard is definitely worth the price.
Does the Apple wireless keyboard come with a warranty?
Yes, Apple provides a one-year limited warranty for the wireless keyboard, which covers manufacturing defects and faulty materials. It is always advisable to retain the original receipt of purchase to ensure smooth warranty servicing.
What devices are compatible with the Apple wireless keyboard?
The Apple wireless keyboard is compatible with a wide range of Apple devices, including Mac computers, iPads, and iPhones. It utilizes Bluetooth technology to pair seamlessly and provide a hassle-free typing experience across these devices.
Does the Apple wireless keyboard have a numeric keypad?
No, the standard Apple wireless keyboard does not come with a numeric keypad. It features a compact and minimalist design that focuses on efficiency and portability. However, if you require a numeric keypad, Apple offers a separate Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for those needing numeric entry functionality.
Are there alternative wireless keyboards for Apple devices?
Yes, there are several third-party wireless keyboards available that are compatible with Apple devices. These keyboards may offer similar features and functionalities at different price points. However, if you wish to experience the seamless integration and design ethos of Apple, the Apple wireless keyboard is highly recommended.
Can I connect the Apple wireless keyboard to non-Apple devices?
While the Apple wireless keyboard is primarily designed for Apple devices, it can also be used with non-Apple devices that support Bluetooth connectivity. However, some special function keys and features may not be available or fully functional on non-Apple devices.
Does the Apple wireless keyboard come in different colors?
No, the Apple wireless keyboard is only available in a silver color option. It maintains the classic and elegant design language that Apple is known for.
How long does the battery of the Apple wireless keyboard last?
The Apple wireless keyboard is powered by two AA batteries. With regular use, the battery can last for several months before needing replacement. The exact battery life may vary depending on usage patterns and settings.
Is the Apple wireless keyboard backlit?
No, the standard Apple wireless keyboard does not feature a backlight. It is designed to be thin, lightweight, and energy-efficient, which means backlighting is not included. However, there are third-party accessories available that can add a backlight to your Apple wireless keyboard.
Can I use the Apple wireless keyboard for gaming?
While the Apple wireless keyboard is not specifically designed for gaming, it can be used for casual gaming purposes. However, for serious gaming enthusiasts, dedicated gaming keyboards usually provide more specialized features and functionality.
Can I use the Apple wireless keyboard with older Mac computers?
Yes, the Apple wireless keyboard is compatible with older Mac computers that have built-in Bluetooth functionality. However, certain advanced features may not be available on older systems, depending on their compatibility with the latest Apple accessories.
Is the Apple wireless keyboard resistant to spills?
The Apple wireless keyboard does not have a specific spill-resistant design. Therefore, it is advisable to prevent any liquids from coming into contact with the keys to avoid potential damage. If you require a spill-resistant option, you may want to consider other keyboards specifically designed for that purpose.