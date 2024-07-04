**How much is an Apple keyboard and mouse?**
If you are in the market for an Apple keyboard and mouse, you may be wondering about the price of these accessories. Let’s explore how much an Apple keyboard and mouse typically cost, along with some commonly asked questions regarding these products.
**The price of an Apple keyboard and mouse**
To answer the burning question, the cost of an Apple keyboard and mouse varies depending on the specific models and where you purchase them. However, as of September 2021, the Apple Magic Keyboard typically ranges from $99 to $149, while the Apple Magic Mouse usually costs around $79 to $99. Do keep in mind that these prices are subject to change and may slightly differ depending on your location.
1. Can I purchase an Apple keyboard and mouse separately?
Yes, Apple offers keyboard and mouse separately. You can purchase either accessory individually, according to your needs and preferences.
2. Are Apple keyboards and mice only compatible with Apple devices?
Apple keyboards and mice are designed to seamlessly work with Apple devices such as iMac, Macbook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. However, Apple keyboards and mice can also be used with other devices that support Bluetooth connectivity, including Windows PCs and Android devices.
3. Are Apple keyboards and mice wireless?
Yes, most Apple keyboards and mice are wireless. They utilize Bluetooth technology to connect to your device wirelessly, providing you with a clutter-free work area.
4. Do Apple keyboards and mice require batteries?
Yes, Apple keyboards and mice use built-in rechargeable batteries. Unlike traditional keyboards and mice that rely on replaceable batteries, Apple’s accessories come with integrated batteries that are convenient to charge via a Lightning cable.
5. What is the difference between the Magic Keyboard and the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad?
The primary difference lies in the inclusion of the numeric keypad. The Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad includes a dedicated numeric keypad on the right side, providing quick access for calculations, spreadsheets, and more. The standard Magic Keyboard does not have a numeric keypad.
6. Can I connect multiple Apple keyboards and mice to one device?
Yes, you can connect multiple Apple keyboards and mice to a single device, using them simultaneously. This feature can be particularly useful for collaborative work or if you have multiple users working on the same device.
7. Are there any alternative keyboards or mice that are compatible with Apple devices?
Yes, there are several third-party keyboards and mice available in the market that are compatible with Apple devices. However, for optimal integration and performance, it is recommended to use Apple’s own accessories.
8. Can I customize the settings of an Apple keyboard or mouse?
Yes, Apple provides customization options through the macOS settings. By accessing the System Preferences, you can adjust various settings such as key assignment, tracking speed, and scrolling behavior to suit your personal preferences.
9. Are Apple keyboards and mice covered under warranty?
Yes, Apple keyboards and mice are covered under Apple’s standard warranty. However, warranty terms may vary depending on your location and any additional AppleCare coverage you have purchased.
10. Are Apple keyboards and mice compatible with iPad or iPhone?
Yes, Apple keyboards and mice are compatible with iPads and iPhones that support Bluetooth connectivity. This can enhance your productivity when using your iPad or iPhone for tasks that require extensive typing or precise cursor control.
11. Can I use a third-party keyboard and an Apple mouse, or vice versa?
Absolutely! Apple keyboards and mice are designed to work individually or in combination with other input devices seamlessly. You can mix and match different brands and models according to your specific preferences.
12. Where can I purchase Apple keyboards and mice?
You can purchase Apple keyboards and mice from a variety of sources, such as Apple’s official website, authorized resellers, and electronic retailers. Additionally, online marketplaces like Amazon also offer a wide selection of Apple accessories from official sellers and third-party sellers.