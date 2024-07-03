How much is a new keyboard for Macbook pro?
A new keyboard for a Macbook Pro can range in price depending on the specific model and where it is purchased from. As of 2021, the average price for a replacement keyboard for a Macbook Pro is around $200 to $400.
**The cost of a new keyboard for a Macbook Pro can range between $200 to $400.**
FAQs about Macbook Pro keyboards
1. Can I replace the keyboard of my Macbook Pro myself?
Yes, it is possible to replace the keyboard of a Macbook Pro yourself if you have the necessary tools and knowledge. However, it can be a complex procedure, and it is recommended to seek professional assistance to avoid causing further damage.
2. Is it more cost-effective to repair or replace a Macbook Pro keyboard?
The cost-effectiveness of repairing or replacing a Macbook Pro keyboard depends on the specific issue. Minor repairs such as fixing a few malfunctioning keys can be more cost-effective than replacing the entire keyboard. However, if the damage is extensive, it may be more practical and efficient to replace the keyboard entirely.
3. Can Apple replace a Macbook Pro keyboard?
Yes, Apple offers a keyboard replacement service for Macbook Pro models. You can contact an Apple store or authorized service provider to inquire about the cost and procedure.
4. Are there any warranty options for Macbook Pro keyboards?
Yes, Macbook Pro keyboards are covered under Apple’s limited warranty for up to one year from the date of purchase. Additionally, you may have the option to purchase an extended warranty, such as AppleCare+, which can provide further coverage for your keyboard.
5. Are there third-party alternatives for Macbook Pro keyboards?
Yes, there are third-party alternatives available for Macbook Pro keyboards. However, it is important to ensure compatibility and quality when opting for a non-Apple replacement keyboard. It is advisable to research and read reviews before making a purchase.
6. Can a damaged Macbook Pro keyboard affect other components?
Yes, a damaged Macbook Pro keyboard can potentially affect other components, especially if liquid or debris has seeped into the device. It is important to address any keyboard issues promptly to prevent further damage to the internal components.
7. How long does it take to replace a Macbook Pro keyboard?
The time required to replace a Macbook Pro keyboard can vary depending on the complexity of the model and the availability of replacement parts. It may take anywhere from a few hours to a few days for the entire process.
8. Are there any precautions to take to prevent keyboard damage?
To prevent keyboard damage on a Macbook Pro, it is recommended to avoid eating or drinking near the device, maintain clean hands while using the keyboard, and use a keyboard protector or cover if desired.
9. Can I clean a Macbook Pro keyboard myself?
Yes, you can clean a Macbook Pro keyboard yourself using compressed air or gentle cleaning solutions. However, it is essential to follow proper cleaning guidelines and avoid excessive moisture or harsh chemicals that may damage the keyboard.
10. Do I need to replace the entire keyboard if one key is not working?
Not necessarily. If only one key is not working, it may be possible to replace that specific key or repair it instead of replacing the entire keyboard. However, this depends on the severity and cause of the issue.
11. Can I use an external keyboard with my Macbook Pro as an alternative?
Yes, you can use an external keyboard with your Macbook Pro as an alternative while your internal keyboard is being repaired or replaced. This allows you to continue using your laptop without any interruption.
12. Are there any DIY solutions to fix a Macbook Pro keyboard?
There are some DIY solutions available to fix minor issues with a Macbook Pro keyboard, such as cleaning under the keys or resetting the keyboard settings. However, for more complex problems or major damage, it is advisable to seek professional assistance.
Remember, the cost of a new keyboard for a Macbook Pro can vary, so it is recommended to research different options, compare prices, and consider warranty coverage before making a purchase decision.