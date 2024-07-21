Title: How Much is a Keyboard at Walmart? Price Ranges, Categories, and FAQs
Introduction:
When it comes to purchasing a keyboard, Walmart proves to be a popular destination for a wide range of electronic devices. In this article, we will address the question of how much a keyboard costs at Walmart, explore different price ranges and categories, and provide answers to 12 commonly asked questions related to keyboards.
How Much is a Keyboard at Walmart?
**The price of a keyboard at Walmart can vary significantly depending on its brand, features, and quality. Keyboards at Walmart generally start from as low as $10 and can go up to $150 or more.**
FAQs:
1. What are the different types of keyboards available at Walmart?
You can find a variety of keyboards at Walmart, including wired keyboards, wireless keyboards, gaming keyboards, mechanical keyboards, and ergonomic keyboards, to name a few.
2. Are there any affordable keyboards at Walmart for basic usage?
Yes, Walmart offers a range of budget-friendly keyboards with essential features starting from as low as $10-$20.
3. Do they have keyboards suitable for gamers?
Absolutely! Walmart offers an extensive selection of gaming keyboards, featuring specialized gaming keys, customizable lighting, programmable macros, and more. Prices for gaming keyboards typically range from $30 to over $150.
4. Are mechanical keyboards available at Walmart?
Yes, Walmart stocks several mechanical keyboards that provide a tactile typing experience and are popular among gamers and enthusiasts. Prices for mechanical keyboards can range from $50 to $150 or more.
5. Can I find wireless keyboards at Walmart?
Yes, Walmart offers a variety of wireless keyboards that eliminate the need for cords and provide greater flexibility. Prices for wireless keyboards usually start from $15 and can go up to $100 or more, depending on the features and brand.
6. Are there any keyboards specifically designed to reduce strain?
Yes, Walmart offers ergonomic keyboards designed to promote better posture and reduce strain on the wrists and hands. These keyboards typically range from $20 to $100.
7. Which brands of keyboards are available at Walmart?
Walmart carries keyboards from various reputable brands such as Logitech, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Razer, Corsair, and more.
8. Can I find keyboards for Apple devices at Walmart?
Yes, Walmart stocks keyboards that are compatible with Apple devices, such as MacBooks and iPads. These keyboards range in price depending on the brand and features offered.
9. What additional features should I consider when purchasing a keyboard?
Additional features to consider include backlighting, multimedia keys, programmable keys, key travel distance, anti-ghosting technology, wireless range, and battery life.
10. Can I order a keyboard online from Walmart?
Yes, Walmart offers online shopping, allowing you to conveniently browse and purchase keyboards from their website. Online prices may vary from in-store prices due to occasional exclusive deals and discounts.
11. Does Walmart offer warranties on keyboards?
Keyboard warranties vary by manufacturer. Some keyboards may come with a warranty while others may offer optional extended warranties for an additional cost. Check the product details or inquire with Walmart staff for more information.
12. How can I check the availability of a specific keyboard at my local Walmart?
To check the availability of a specific keyboard at your local Walmart, you can visit their website and use the store locator or call the nearest Walmart store directly.
Conclusion:
