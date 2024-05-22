When it comes to connecting your gaming console, DVD player, or any other device to your TV, HDMI cords are essential. GameStop is a popular destination for gamers and tech enthusiasts seeking various accessories, including HDMI cords. In this article, we will address the burning question, “How much is a HDMI cord at GameStop?” and provide additional related information.
The price of a HDMI cord at GameStop typically ranges from $10 to $30, depending on the brand, length, and extra features. GameStop offers a variety of HDMI cords to suit different needs and budgets, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your setup.
Are there different brands of HDMI cords available at GameStop?
Yes, GameStop carries HDMI cords from various reputable brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Belkin, and more. This allows you to choose a brand that you trust and prefer.
Do HDMI cords come in different lengths at GameStop?
Indeed, HDMI cords are available in different lengths at GameStop. Common lengths include 3ft, 6ft, 10ft, and even longer options. Select a length based on the distance between your devices.
Are there different types of HDMI cords at GameStop?
GameStop offers different types of HDMI cords to cater to different requirements. These include standard HDMI cords, high-speed HDMI cords, HDMI to DVI cords, and HDMI to micro HDMI cords.
Can I find HDMI cords with gold-plated connectors at GameStop?
Yes, GameStop provides HDMI cords with gold-plated connectors. Gold-plated connectors offer better conductivity and durability, ensuring optimal signal transfer.
Are there any HDMI cords with Ethernet capabilities at GameStop?
Absolutely! GameStop offers HDMI cords with Ethernet capabilities, allowing high-speed internet connectivity through compatible devices.
Do HDMI cords at GameStop support 4K resolution?
Yes, you can find HDMI cords at GameStop that support 4K resolution. These cords are specifically designed to handle the enhanced picture quality of 4K content.
Can I use HDMI cords from GameStop for devices other than gaming consoles?
Without a doubt! HDMI cords from GameStop can be used for a wide range of devices, including DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbars, computers, and more.
Are HDMI cords at GameStop compatible with all TV brands?
Yes, HDMI cords at GameStop are universally compatible with all TV brands that have an HDMI port. You can confidently use them without worrying about compatibility issues.
Can I return a HDMI cord to GameStop if I’m not satisfied with it?
GameStop has a customer-friendly return policy. If you are not satisfied with your HDMI cord purchase, you can return it within the specified timeframe, accompanied by the receipt, for a refund or exchange.
Does GameStop offer any warranty on HDMI cords?
While GameStop offers warranties on some products, the warranty coverage for HDMI cords may vary. It is advisable to check the warranty details with a GameStop representative while making your purchase.
Can I find HDMI cords on sale or at discounted prices at GameStop?
Occasionally, GameStop offers sales and discounts on various products, including HDMI cords. It’s worth checking their website or visiting a store to stay updated on any special offers or promotions.
