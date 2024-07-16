The Bloomberg Terminal, a powerful and comprehensive financial data platform, is widely used by professionals in the finance industry. In order to access this platform, a specialized keyboard is required. This article aims to answer the burning question: How much is a Bloomberg keyboard?
How much does a Bloomberg keyboard cost?
The Bloomberg keyboard, officially known as the Bloomberg Professional Keyboard, does not come cheap. To get your hands on this essential tool, you will need to be prepared to splash out a substantial sum. The current price for a Bloomberg keyboard is **approximately $20,000**.
Is the Bloomberg keyboard only compatible with the Bloomberg Terminal?
Yes, the Bloomberg keyboard is specifically designed to work seamlessly with the Bloomberg Terminal. It is not intended for use with other systems or applications.
What makes the Bloomberg keyboard so special?
The Bloomberg keyboard is much more than just a regular keyboard. It features specialized keys and functionalities that enable users to navigate through the extensive data available on the Bloomberg Terminal with ease. In addition, the keyboard provides direct access to essential Bloomberg functions, saving valuable time for finance professionals.
Are there any alternatives to the Bloomberg keyboard?
While there are no direct substitutes for the Bloomberg keyboard, some users opt for third-party solutions that mimic its layout and functionality. However, these alternatives may not offer the same level of integration and compatibility as the official Bloomberg keyboard.
Do I need to purchase a Bloomberg Terminal to use the keyboard?
Yes, the Bloomberg keyboard is designed to be used in conjunction with the Bloomberg Terminal. Without access to the terminal, the keyboard would serve no purpose.
Can I purchase a Bloomberg keyboard without a Bloomberg Terminal subscription?
No, the Bloomberg keyboard is only available for purchase to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers. It is not sold separately.
Do I need training to use the Bloomberg keyboard?
While it is not mandatory to undergo specific training to use the Bloomberg keyboard, it is highly recommended. The Bloomberg Terminal is a complex system with a vast array of features, and understanding how to leverage them efficiently can greatly enhance a user’s productivity.
Are there any ongoing costs associated with the Bloomberg keyboard?
Apart from the initial purchase cost of the Bloomberg keyboard, there are no additional expenses related to the hardware itself. However, users must have an active Bloomberg Terminal subscription, which does come with a recurring fee.
What should I do if my Bloomberg keyboard malfunctions?
In case of any issues or malfunctions with your Bloomberg keyboard, the first step is to reach out to Bloomberg’s customer support. Their team of experts will guide you through troubleshooting steps and assist in resolving the problem.
Can I use a regular keyboard with the Bloomberg Terminal?
While it is technically possible to use a regular keyboard with the Bloomberg Terminal, it is highly discouraged. The specialized keys and functionalities of the Bloomberg keyboard greatly enhance the user experience and productivity within the terminal.
Can I sell my Bloomberg keyboard?
In general, Bloomberg keyboards are not available for individual resale. They are intended for use by subscribers of the Bloomberg Terminal. If you no longer require your Bloomberg keyboard, it is recommended to contact Bloomberg for proper guidance on how to handle it.
Can I use a Bloomberg keyboard on multiple terminals?
Yes, it is possible to connect a Bloomberg keyboard to multiple terminals, allowing users to switch between different workstations without the need for additional keyboard setups. However, this requires proper configuration and setup, which should be done in consultation with Bloomberg’s support team.
In conclusion, the Bloomberg keyboard is an essential tool for finance professionals utilizing the Bloomberg Terminal. While it does come with a hefty price tag, its specialized design, features, and integration with the terminal make it a worthwhile investment for those who heavily rely on Bloomberg’s vast wealth of financial data.