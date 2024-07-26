How much is a Apple wireless keyboard?

The Apple wireless keyboard is a popular accessory for Apple users. Its sleek design and convenient wireless connectivity make it a great addition to any setup. But how much does it cost? Let’s find out.
The price of an Apple wireless keyboard
**The current price of an Apple wireless keyboard is $99**. This price is for the latest version of the keyboard, which is compatible with various Apple devices, including Mac computers and iPads.
The price of the Apple wireless keyboard may vary depending on where you purchase it. It is always worth checking authorized Apple retailers, online marketplaces, or even the Apple website to get the best deal.
Can I find the Apple wireless keyboard at a lower price elsewhere?
Yes, it is possible to find the Apple wireless keyboard at a lower price if you shop around. However, it is essential to ensure that you are purchasing from a reputable seller to avoid counterfeit products or scams.
Does the price of the Apple wireless keyboard change with color?
No, the price of the Apple wireless keyboard remains the same regardless of the color you choose. It is available in a single color option, which is silver.
Is the Apple wireless keyboard worth the price?
Whether the Apple wireless keyboard is worth the price depends on your personal needs and preferences. If you value a seamlessly integrated keyboard for your Apple devices with excellent build quality, convenience, and a comfortable typing experience, then it may be worth the investment.
Does the Apple wireless keyboard come with a warranty?
Yes, the Apple wireless keyboard comes with a one-year limited warranty from the original purchase date. This warranty covers any manufacturing defects or faulty components.
Can I use the Apple wireless keyboard with non-Apple devices?
While the Apple wireless keyboard is primarily designed for use with Apple devices, it is possible to connect it to non-Apple devices such as Windows computers or Android devices via Bluetooth. However, some functionality may be limited in these cases.
Is the Apple wireless keyboard compatible with all Apple devices?
The Apple wireless keyboard is compatible with a wide range of Apple devices. It can be used with Mac computers running macOS 10.12.4 or later and Bluetooth-enabled devices running iOS 10.3 or later, including iPads and iPhones.
Does the Apple wireless keyboard require batteries?
Yes, the Apple wireless keyboard requires two AA batteries for power. However, Apple provides a set of alkaline batteries when you purchase the keyboard, which should last for a considerable amount of time before needing replacement.
Can I use rechargeable batteries with the Apple wireless keyboard?
Yes, you can use rechargeable batteries with the Apple wireless keyboard. This can be a more environmentally friendly option and can save you money in the long run.
Are there any additional accessories included with the Apple wireless keyboard?
No, the Apple wireless keyboard itself is the primary accessory. However, you may choose to purchase additional accessories separately, such as keyboard covers or stands, to enhance your typing experience.
Can I try the Apple wireless keyboard before purchasing?
Absolutely! It is recommended to visit an Apple Store or an authorized retailer to try the Apple wireless keyboard before making a purchase decision. This allows you to get a feel for the keyboard, test the keys, and determine if it suits your typing style.
Is the Apple wireless keyboard a good option for gaming?
While the Apple wireless keyboard can be used for casual gaming, it may not be the best option for intense gaming sessions due to its scissor-switch keys. Those who prioritize gaming might consider mechanical keyboards with faster response times and customizable features.
Overall, the Apple wireless keyboard offers a premium typing experience for Apple users, but it’s important to evaluate your needs and preferences before making a purchase. Remember, the **current price of the Apple wireless keyboard is $99**, and it can be found at various authorized retailers and online marketplaces.