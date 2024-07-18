How much does the magic keyboard weight?

As an essential accessory for Apple users, the Magic Keyboard combines sleek design with advanced features. One question that often arises when considering this keyboard is, “How much does the Magic Keyboard weigh?” Well, the answer to this question is fairly straightforward – the Magic Keyboard weights 0.86 pounds or approximately 0.39 kilograms.
1. Is the Magic Keyboard lightweight?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is incredibly lightweight, making it portable and easy to carry around.
2. Does the weight of the Magic Keyboard include the packaging?
No, the weight mentioned refers only to the keyboard itself, excluding any additional packaging.
3. How does the Magic Keyboard compare to its predecessor?
The Magic Keyboard is slightly heavier than its predecessor, weighing in at 0.86 pounds compared to the previous version’s 0.51 pounds.
4. Can I travel with the Magic Keyboard?
Absolutely! Thanks to its lightweight design, the Magic Keyboard is the ideal travel companion for those who wish to work or type on the go.
5. Is the Magic Keyboard more suitable for desktop or laptop use?
The Magic Keyboard is versatile and can be used with both desktop computers and laptops, offering convenience to users across various devices.
6. What are the dimensions of the Magic Keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard measures 10.98 inches in width, 4.52 inches in depth, and 0.43 inches in height.
7. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with all Apple devices?
While the Magic Keyboard primarily caters to Apple devices, it is specifically designed for use with iPad Pro and iPad Air.
8. Does the Magic Keyboard have a backlight?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard features a backlit design, allowing you to comfortably type in low-light environments.
9. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard wirelessly?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard supports wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for cables or wires.
10. What is the battery life of the Magic Keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard boasts an impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to a month with moderate use.
11. Does the Magic Keyboard require batteries?
No, the Magic Keyboard is rechargeable through a Lightning cable, ensuring convenient and eco-friendly usage.
12. Does the Magic Keyboard come in different color options?
Currently, the Magic Keyboard is only available in a sleek and stylish silver finish.
Overall, the Magic Keyboard is a lightweight and functional accessory, making it an excellent choice for Apple users who value portability and design. With its backlit keys, wireless connectivity, and impressive battery life, the Magic Keyboard offers an enhanced typing experience. Whether you’re traveling, working, or simply enjoying your Apple device at home, the Magic Keyboard is a reliable addition to your arsenal.