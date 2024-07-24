How much does the magic keyboard cost?

The Magic Keyboard is a popular accessory for Apple users, offering a seamless typing experience with its sleek design and advanced features. If you are wondering how much this keyboard is going to set you back, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive in and explore the pricing details of the Magic Keyboard, as well as some frequently asked questions related to it.
Pricing Details:
The cost of the Magic Keyboard varies depending on the specific model you choose. As of October 2021, here are the current prices for the Magic Keyboard:
– For the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad:
**The price for the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is $129 for both the Silver and Space Gray options.**
– For the Magic Keyboard without Numeric Keypad:
**The price for the Magic Keyboard without Numeric Keypad is $99 for both the Silver and Space Gray options.**
Please note that these prices may change over time, so it is always a good idea to check with Apple or authorized retailers for the most up-to-date information.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with all Apple devices?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with various Apple devices such as Mac computers, iPad Pro models, and the iPad Air (4th generation).
2. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to other non-Apple devices?
While the Magic Keyboard is primarily designed for Apple devices, it is possible to connect it to other Bluetooth-enabled devices, although some functionalities may be limited or unavailable.
3. Can I choose a different color option for the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is available in both Silver and Space Gray color options, allowing you to choose one that matches your personal style or Apple device.
4. Is the Magic Keyboard wireless?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard connects wirelessly to your Apple device via Bluetooth, providing you with a clutter-free workspace.
5. Does the Magic Keyboard require batteries?
No, the Magic Keyboard has a built-in rechargeable battery that can be easily recharged using a Lightning cable, eliminating the need for disposable batteries.
6. Does the Magic Keyboard offer backlit keys?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard features backlit keys, allowing you to easily type in low-light environments or at night.
7. Is the Magic Keyboard water-resistant?
While the Magic Keyboard is designed to withstand minor spills, it is not officially water-resistant. It is always advisable to avoid exposing the keyboard to excessive moisture.
8. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with my iPhone?
Although the Magic Keyboard is primarily designed for Mac computers and iPads, it is possible to connect it to an iPhone for typing purposes via Bluetooth.
9. Does the Magic Keyboard have a trackpad?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not have a built-in trackpad. However, you can connect a separate trackpad to your Apple device if desired.
10. What is the warranty period for the Magic Keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard comes with a standard one-year limited warranty from Apple, covering manufacturing defects and hardware malfunctions.
11. Are there any alternatives to the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, there are several third-party keyboards available for Apple devices that offer similar features and functionalities to the Magic Keyboard. However, it’s important to ensure compatibility and quality when considering alternatives.
12. Can I try the Magic Keyboard before purchasing?
Yes, you can visit an Apple Store or authorized retailer to try out the Magic Keyboard before making a purchase decision.