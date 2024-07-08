How much does it cost to replace Mac keyboard?

**How much does it cost to replace a Mac keyboard?**
If you’re facing issues with the keyboard on your Mac and are considering a replacement, the cost can vary depending on a few factors. The exact price will depend on the Mac model you own, whether your device is under warranty or covered by AppleCare, and whether you choose to get it repaired by authorized technicians or opt for third-party services.
To give you a general idea, let’s break down the possible costs associated with replacing a Mac keyboard.
Firstly, if your Mac is still under warranty or covered by AppleCare, you may be eligible for a free repair. The warranty typically lasts for one year from the purchase date, and AppleCare extends the coverage to three years. However, it’s important to note that the warranty doesn’t cover accidental damage or issues caused by unauthorized repairs or modifications.
In the case that your Mac is not covered by warranty or AppleCare, or the damage is not covered by these services, you’ll have to pay for the replacement. The cost will vary depending on the model of your Mac.
**The cost of replacing a Mac keyboard:**
– For most MacBook models: The cost of replacing the keyboard can range from $200 to $500, depending on the model and whether the entire top case needs to be replaced or just the keyboard itself.
– For MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models: The cost can go up to $700 or more, as the repair process is more complex and involves replacing additional components.
It’s worth noting that these prices may change over time due to factors such as availability of replacement parts and labor costs.
FAQs about Mac keyboard replacement:
**1. Can I replace my Mac keyboard myself?**
While it is technically possible to replace the keyboard yourself, it is a complex task that requires expertise and specialized tools. It is generally recommended to have it done by professionals.
**2. Does the cost of replacement include labor charges?**
Yes, the cost of replacing a Mac keyboard usually includes labor charges for the repair service.
**3. Can a third-party repair service perform the replacement?**
Yes, there are third-party repair services available that can replace the Mac keyboard, but it’s essential to ensure they use genuine Apple parts to maintain the quality and functionality of your device.
**4. Will replacing the keyboard void my warranty?**
If your Mac is still under warranty or AppleCare, it is advisable to have the repair done by authorized technicians at Apple. However, if your warranty has expired, replacing the keyboard will not affect any remaining warranty coverage.
**5. How long does it take to replace a Mac keyboard?**
The repair time can vary depending on the complexity of the model and the availability of replacement parts. It can take a few hours to a couple of days for the repair to be completed.
**6. Can I use an external keyboard instead of replacing the built-in one?**
Yes, if your Mac has available USB or Bluetooth ports, you can use an external keyboard as an alternative instead of replacing the built-in one.
**7. Why does replacing the keyboard on certain Mac models cost more?**
Certain Mac models, such as the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, have a more intricate design with additional components integrated into the keyboard. This complexity contributes to the higher cost of replacement.
**8. Should I replace the keyboard or buy a new Mac?**
This decision depends on the overall condition and performance of your Mac. If the keyboard is the main issue, and the rest of the device is functioning well, replacing the keyboard can be a cost-effective solution.
**9. Can I prevent keyboard issues from occurring?**
Taking proper care of your Mac keyboard, such as avoiding liquid spills, cleaning it regularly, and gentle use, can help prevent certain issues from arising.
**10. Is there any way to get a discounted replacement if my Mac is out of warranty?**
Apple occasionally offers repair programs or discounts for specific issues or models, so it’s worth checking their website or contacting Apple Support to inquire about any available options.
**11. Should I get my Mac keyboard repaired immediately?**
If your keyboard is experiencing issues, it is advisable to have it repaired sooner rather than later. Ignoring the problem may lead to further damage and could potentially impact the overall functionality of your Mac.
**12. Can I trade in my old Mac for a discount on a new one?**
Yes, Apple offers a recycling program where you can trade in your old Mac for credit towards a new purchase. The value of the trade-in will depend on the specific model and condition of your current Mac.