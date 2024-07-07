**How much does Grammarly Keyboard cost?**
The Grammarly Keyboard is a valuable tool for anyone looking to improve their writing skills and eliminate mistakes while typing. But how much does this helpful tool cost? Let’s dive into the details and find out.
The Grammarly Keyboard is available for both Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded for free from the respective app stores. Yes, you read that correctly – the basic version of the Grammarly Keyboard is free to use! However, there is also a premium version available that offers additional features and enhancements. But how much does the premium version cost? **The premium version of Grammarly Keyboard costs $11.66 per month when billed annually, or $29.95 per month when billed monthly.**
Now, let’s address some common questions and concerns about the cost of the Grammarly Keyboard.
1. Is the basic version of Grammarly Keyboard completely free?
Yes, the basic version of Grammarly Keyboard is free to download and use on your Android or iOS device.
2. What features are included in the free version of Grammarly Keyboard?
The free version of Grammarly Keyboard provides basic grammar, spelling, and punctuation checks, along with suggestions for improvement.
3. What additional features are offered in the premium version of Grammarly Keyboard?
The premium version of Grammarly Keyboard offers advanced checks for writing style, tone, clarity, and engagement. It also provides vocabulary enhancement suggestions and detects plagiarism.
4. Can I try the premium version of Grammarly Keyboard before purchasing?
Yes, Grammarly offers a 7-day free trial of the premium version. This allows users to experience the enhanced features before committing to a subscription.
5. Is there a discount available for the premium version of Grammarly Keyboard?
Grammarly occasionally offers discounts on their premium plans. It’s worth checking their website or promotional emails to see if any discounts are currently available.
6. Can I cancel my premium subscription at any time?
Yes, you can cancel your premium subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that Grammarly does not offer refunds for partially used subscription periods.
7. Can I use Grammarly Keyboard on multiple devices with a single premium subscription?
Yes, you can use your Grammarly premium subscription across multiple devices. Once you’ve subscribed, simply log in to your Grammarly account on each device and start using the premium features.
8. Is Grammarly Keyboard compatible with all popular writing apps and websites?
Yes, Grammarly Keyboard is compatible with popular writing apps such as Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and even social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. It seamlessly integrates with these platforms to provide real-time suggestions.
9. Can Grammarly Keyboard be used offline?
Yes, Grammarly Keyboard can be used offline. However, some features may require an internet connection, such as checking for updates or accessing the premium version.
10. Is Grammarly Keyboard available in languages other than English?
Currently, Grammarly Keyboard primarily supports English. However, the tool does provide limited support for other languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese.
11. Does Grammarly Keyboard store my typed data?
Grammarly encrypts all data transmitted through their servers and does not sell your personal information. For more details, you can refer to their privacy policy.
12. Can Grammarly Keyboard be used by students and professionals?
Absolutely! Grammarly Keyboard is a versatile tool suitable for students, professionals, and anyone who wants to improve their writing skills. The premium version’s advanced features are particularly beneficial for those who write frequently for work or academic purposes.
In conclusion, the Grammarly Keyboard is an incredibly useful tool that offers a free version for basic grammar and spelling checks, along with a premium version that provides additional features. With a subscription fee of $11.66 per month (annual billing) or $29.95 per month (monthly billing), the premium version is worth considering if you’re looking to elevate your writing to the next level. Try it out and experience the benefits of enhanced writing wherever you go!