**How much does a RAM 3500 dually cost?**
When it comes to heavy-duty trucks, the RAM 3500 dually is a popular choice for those seeking power, capability, and versatility. But how much does it actually cost? Let’s dive into the world of RAM truck pricing and explore the various factors that determine the cost of a RAM 3500 dually.
What are the different trim levels available for the RAM 3500 dually?
RAM offers the 3500 dually in multiple trim levels, including the Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Limited, and more. Each trim level comes with its own set of features and specifications, which can influence the overall price.
What are the standard features and specifications of the RAM 3500 dually?
The standard features of the RAM 3500 dually include a powerful engine, heavy-duty suspension, dual rear wheels, towing capabilities of up to 35,100 pounds, and a spacious cabin with advanced technology and safety features.
Does the price of a RAM 3500 dually vary based on the engine choice?
Yes, the price can vary depending on the engine choice. RAM offers multiple engine options for the 3500 dually, including a gas-powered 6.4L HEMI V8 and a turbocharged 6.7L Cummins diesel engine. The diesel engine comes at a higher price compared to the gas engine due to its enhanced towing capabilities and fuel efficiency.
Are there any additional options or packages that can affect the price?
Yes, RAM offers various optional packages that can affect the price of a RAM 3500 dually. These packages include upgraded towing packages, off-road capabilities, luxury features, technology enhancements, and more. Adding these options and packages can increase the total cost of the truck.
Does the size of the truck bed affect the cost?
Yes, the size of the truck bed can affect the cost. RAM offers the 3500 dually with different bed length options, such as a standard 8-foot bed or a shorter 6-foot 4-inch bed. Opting for a larger bed can add to the overall price.
Are there any regional price variations for the RAM 3500 dually?
Yes, pricing can vary based on geographic location. Factors such as local taxes, dealer incentives, and demand in a particular region can influence the price of a RAM 3500 dually.
Does the inclusion of advanced safety features impact the cost?
Yes, safety features can impact the cost of a RAM 3500 dually. While some basic safety features may be included as standard, advanced driver-assistance technologies and additional safety packages may come at an extra cost.
Are there any financing options available for purchasing a RAM 3500 dually?
Yes, many dealerships offer financing options for purchasing a RAM 3500 dually. Customers can choose from various financing plans and loan options, allowing them to spread out the cost over a set period of time.
Does the cost of the RAM 3500 dually increase with customization?
Yes, adding customization options to a RAM 3500 dually will increase its cost. Customizations such as upgraded wheels, paint options, interior enhancements, and other personalization choices can result in additional charges.
Is the cost of a RAM 3500 dually higher compared to other heavy-duty trucks?
The cost of a RAM 3500 dually can vary depending on the specific configuration and options chosen. However, in general, the price range of a RAM 3500 dually is competitive with other heavy-duty trucks of similar capability and features.
Is it possible to negotiate the price of a RAM 3500 dually?
Yes, it is often possible to negotiate the price of a RAM 3500 dually, especially when taking advantage of special promotions, discounts, or incentives offered by the dealership. However, negotiation success may vary depending on individual circumstances and negotiation skills.
Can a RAM 3500 dually be leased instead of purchased?
Yes, leasing options are available for the RAM 3500 dually. Leasing a truck can provide customers with the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a new RAM 3500 dually for a set period of time while potentially paying lower monthly payments compared to purchasing.
What is the warranty period for a RAM 3500 dually?
RAM offers a standard warranty for the RAM 3500 dually that covers three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Additionally, the powertrain is covered for five years or 60,000 miles. Extended warranty options are also available for further peace of mind.
To answer the question directly, the cost of a RAM 3500 dually can vary depending on the configuration, trim level, optional features, and geographic location, but prices typically start around $36,000 and can go up to $90,000 or more for fully loaded models.