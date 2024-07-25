How much does a HDMI cord cost at Family Dollar?
The price of an HDMI cord at Family Dollar can vary depending on the specific brand and length of the cord. However, on average, you can expect to pay around $10 to $15 for a basic HDMI cord at Family Dollar.
Where can I find HDMI cords at Family Dollar?
You can typically find HDMI cords in the electronics section of Family Dollar stores. Look for the aisle that offers various electronic accessories such as cables, chargers, and adapters.
Do HDMI cords at Family Dollar come in different lengths?
Yes, Family Dollar usually offers HDMI cords in various lengths. You can typically find cords ranging from 3 to 6 feet in length. However, availability may vary by store.
Are the HDMI cords at Family Dollar compatible with all devices?
Yes, the HDMI cords sold at Family Dollar are generally compatible with most devices that have an HDMI port, such as televisions, video game consoles, Blu-ray players, and laptops.
Are Family Dollar’s HDMI cords high-quality?
While the HDMI cords at Family Dollar are decent quality for basic everyday use, they may not be of the same caliber as more expensive branded options. However, they should still provide reliable performance for most average home entertainment setups.
Can I return or exchange an HDMI cord at Family Dollar?
Family Dollar’s return policy allows for returns or exchanges within 30 days of purchase with a valid receipt. However, it is always a good idea to check with your local store to confirm their specific return policy.
Do the HDMI cords at Family Dollar support 4K resolution?
It depends on the specific HDMI cord you purchase. Some HDMI cords at Family Dollar may support 4K resolution, but it is recommended to check the packaging or inquire with the store staff for HD or 4K compatibility.
Can I use an HDMI cord from Family Dollar for gaming?
Absolutely! The HDMI cords available at Family Dollar are suitable for gaming purposes. They allow you to connect your gaming console to your TV and enjoy a high-quality gaming experience.
Do HDMI cords at Family Dollar come with a warranty?
Family Dollar’s HDMI cords typically do not come with a separate warranty. However, the cords are usually covered under the store’s general return policy, which allows for returns or exchanges within 30 days of purchase.
What if the HDMI cord doesn’t work with my device?
If you encounter compatibility issues or the HDMI cord is not functioning properly with your device, you can return it to Family Dollar within 30 days of purchase for a refund or exchange.
Are there any discounts or promotions available for HDMI cords at Family Dollar?
Family Dollar occasionally offers discounts and promotions on electronic accessories, including HDMI cords. It is advisable to check the weekly deals or inquire with the store staff for any ongoing promotions or discounts.
Can I buy an HDMI cord online from Family Dollar?
As of now, Family Dollar does not offer online shopping. Therefore, you will need to visit a physical store to purchase an HDMI cord.