If you’re looking to buy a computer, Walmart is one of the go-to places for purchasing electronic gadgets at affordable prices. With a wide range of desktops and laptops available, you may be wondering, “How much does a computer cost in Walmart?” In this article, we’ll answer this question directly, provide some additional information, and address several related FAQs about shopping for computers at Walmart.
How Much Does a Computer Cost in Walmart?
The price of computers at Walmart can vary significantly depending on the brand, specifications, and features. **However, you can find computers at Walmart starting as low as $200 for budget models and going up to $2,000 or more for high-end gaming or professional machines.** It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change based on promotions, discounts, and specific models available at any given time.
Now, let’s address some common questions related to computer pricing at Walmart.
1. What are the cheapest computers available at Walmart?
Walmart offers a range of affordable computers, including budget laptops and desktops, starting from approximately $200.
2. How much do gaming computers cost at Walmart?
Gaming computers tend to be more expensive due to their advanced features and hardware requirements. Gaming computers at Walmart can range from around $700 to over $2,000.
3. Do Walmart computers come with warranties?
Yes, most computers at Walmart come with warranties. The length and coverage of the warranty can vary depending on the manufacturer and specific model.
4. Are refurbished computers available at Walmart, and how much do they cost?
Yes, Walmart offers refurbished computers at discounted prices. Refurbished computer prices at Walmart can range from around $150 for basic models to over $1,000 for high-performance refurbished machines.
5. Can I find Apple computers at Walmart, and what is their price range?
Yes, Walmart carries Apple computers, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models. The price range for Apple computers at Walmart starts around $1,000 and goes up to $3,000 or more for higher-end configurations.
6. Are desktop computers cheaper than laptops at Walmart?
In general, desktop computers tend to be cheaper than laptops with similar specifications. However, prices can vary depending on the brand and specific features of the computer.
7. What factors affect the cost of a computer at Walmart?
Several factors can influence the cost of a computer at Walmart, including the brand, processor speed, RAM, storage capacity, display size, graphics capabilities, and additional features such as touchscreen functionality.
8. Are there any special discounts or promotions available for computers at Walmart?
Walmart frequently offers discounts and promotions on computers, especially during holidays and sales events. Keep an eye out for these deals to save money on your next computer purchase.
9. Can I order a computer online and pick it up at my nearest Walmart store?
Yes, Walmart offers online ordering with the option to pick up your computer at a nearby store, providing a convenient way to shop.
10. Does Walmart offer financing options for computer purchases?
Yes, Walmart offers financing options through their Walmart Credit Card and lease-to-own programs, making it easier for customers to purchase a computer and pay in installments.
11. Are extended warranties available for computers at Walmart?
Yes, Walmart offers extended warranty plans for computers, allowing customers to extend the coverage beyond the manufacturer’s warranty period for an additional fee.
12. Can I return a computer if I’m not satisfied with my purchase?
Yes, Walmart has a return policy that allows customers to return computers within a specific period, usually 30 days, as long as the item is in its original condition and accompanied by a receipt.
In conclusion, the cost of a computer at Walmart can vary depending on factors such as brand, specifications, and additional features. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop or a high-performance gaming rig, Walmart has a range of computers to choose from, both in-store and online. Don't forget to check for promotions and discounts to get the best value for your money.