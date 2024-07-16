If you are considering purchasing a 2020 RAM 3500 dually, you may be wondering about its weight. The weight of a truck is a crucial factor to consider, especially if you plan to tow heavy loads or carry substantial payloads. In this article, we will address the question, “How much does a 2020 RAM 3500 dually weigh?” and provide answers to several related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
Answer:
The 2020 RAM 3500 dually has an estimated curb weight (without any load or passengers) ranging from **7,429 pounds (3,369 kg) to 8,795 pounds (3,990 kg)**.
The actual weight can vary depending on the specific configuration and added features, such as the choice of engine, cab size, bed length, and optional equipment. To get an accurate weight for a particular RAM 3500 dually model, it is advisable to consult the manufacturer’s specifications or consult with a certified RAM dealer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How does the RAM 3500 dually compare to its single-rear-wheel counterpart?
The RAM 3500 dually is heavier than its single-rear-wheel variant due to the additional rear axle and wheels, which provide increased stability and towing capacity.
2. Can I tow heavy loads with the RAM 3500 dually?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually is designed for heavy towing. Its robust build, powerful engine options, and impressive torque rating make it capable of towing substantial loads, including large trailers, boats, and RVs.
3. What is the maximum towing capacity of the RAM 3500 dually?
The maximum towing capacity of the 2020 RAM 3500 dually is an impressive 35,100 pounds (15,921 kg) when properly equipped using the available diesel engine and towing package.
4. Does the weight of the RAM 3500 dually affect its fuel efficiency?
Generally, heavier vehicles tend to have slightly lower fuel efficiency. However, the RAM 3500 dually’s fuel efficiency is primarily influenced by factors like engine choice, driving conditions, and load being carried.
5. Are there any weight restrictions to consider when loading cargo onto the truck bed?
Yes, it is important to adhere to the payload capacity specified by RAM. Exceeding the recommended payload capacity could negatively impact the truck’s performance, safety, and durability.
6. Can the RAM 3500 dually carry a camper or slide-in bed camper?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually can handle the weight of most campers or slide-in bed campers, but it is essential to ensure that the combined weight of the camper and its contents does not exceed the truck’s payload capacity.
7. Can the RAM 3500 dually handle off-road driving?
While the RAM 3500 dually is primarily designed for heavy-duty towing and hauling, it can handle some off-road driving. However, its dual rear wheels may reduce off-road maneuverability compared to trucks with single rear wheels.
8. Are there any weight regulations for the RAM 3500 dually in different countries?
Weight regulations can vary between countries, states, or provinces, so it is vital to comply with local laws and regulations regarding truck weight, towing, and payload.
9. What are the available engine options for the RAM 3500 dually?
The 2020 RAM 3500 dually offers several engine choices, including a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 gasoline engine and a 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine. The latter is known for its incredible torque and towing capabilities.
10. How can I increase the payload capacity of the RAM 3500 dually?
The payload capacity of any vehicle is determined by its design, so it cannot be easily increased. To carry heavier loads, you may consider upgrading to a higher GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) or consulting with aftermarket professionals for additional modifications.
11. Can the RAM 3500 dually be used as a daily driver?
The RAM 3500 dually’s size and weight may make it more challenging to maneuver and park in tight spaces. However, if you frequently tow or haul heavy loads and prioritize maximum towing capacity, it can be a suitable option for daily use.
12. Is the RAM 3500 dually available in different cab sizes and bed lengths?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually is available in various configurations, including Regular Cab, Crew Cab, and Mega Cab options. Additionally, you can choose between different bed lengths to suit your needs, ranging from 6 feet 4 inches to 8 feet.