If you are unable to work due to a disability, the Social Security Disability (SSD) program can provide financial assistance to help cover your living expenses. However, many people wonder how much they can earn on SSD and if employment will affect their benefits. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide you with some related FAQs to help you better understand the earnings potential on SSD.
How much can you earn on SSD?
The Social Security Administration (SSA) has implemented rules and regulations regarding the income and earning limits for individuals receiving SSD benefits. The answer primarily depends on the specific type of disability benefit you receive.
For Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients:
The SSDI program allows individuals who have paid into the Social Security system through their work history to qualify for benefits. The SSA employs a Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) threshold to determine if an individual’s earnings are beyond the limit that would qualify them for monthly SSDI benefits. As of 2022, the SGA limit stands at $1,310 per month for non-blind individuals and $2,190 for blind individuals.
For Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients:
Unlike SSDI, SSI is a need-based program that provides benefits to disabled individuals with low income and limited resources. SSI benefits are calculated based on an individual’s income and living arrangements. The current federal maximum benefit amount for SSI is $794 for an individual and $1,191 for a couple (as of 2022).
Here are some related FAQs to help you understand more:
1. Can I work while receiving SSD benefits?
Yes, you can work while receiving SSD benefits, but your income must remain below the SGA limit to continue eligibility for the benefits.
2. Will my SSD benefits stop if I go back to work?
Your SSD benefits may stop if your earnings surpass the SGA limit. However, the SSA provides various work incentive programs and trial work periods to encourage individuals to transition back into the workforce.
3. How much can I earn during a trial work period?
During a trial work period, which typically lasts nine months, you can earn an unlimited amount without affecting your SSD benefits.
4. Are there any deductions from my SSD benefits due to my earnings?
Yes, if you receive SSDI benefits and your income exceeds the SGA limit, the SSA may deduct a portion of your benefits based on your earnings. For SSI recipients, your benefits decrease as your income increases.
5. Is there a difference in allowable work credits for blind individuals?
Yes, blind individuals are subject to a higher earnings limit for qualifying for SSDI benefits. Blind individuals can earn up to $2,190 per month without jeopardizing their eligibility.
6. Can I receive both SSDI and SSI benefits simultaneously?
Yes, some individuals may be eligible for both SSDI and SSI benefits, referred to as concurrent benefits. However, the total amount received from both programs cannot exceed a certain threshold.
7. Are there additional deductions for medical expenses?
Yes, if you have significant medical expenses related to your disability, you may be eligible for deductions that could affect your countable income for SSI benefits.
8. Can earning below the SGA limit affect my Medicare eligibility?
As long as you remain eligible for SSDI benefits (which include earning below the SGA limit), you will continue to receive Medicare coverage.
9. What happens if I lose my job after starting to work while on SSD?
In case you lose your job after starting to work while receiving SSD benefits, you can request a reinstatement of your benefits without having to file a new application if you still meet the eligibility criteria.
10. Can I receive SSD benefits if I’m self-employed?
Yes, self-employed individuals can still qualify for SSD benefits as long as they meet the SSA’s disability requirements and their income falls within the prescribed limits.
11. Does the SSA consider other household income and resources for SSI?
Yes, the SSA takes into account not just your individual income but also any additional income and resources from your household when calculating your SSI benefit amount.
12. Can I receive retroactive payments if my application is approved?
Yes, if your application for SSD benefits is approved, you may be entitled to receive retroactive payments covering the period between your disability onset date and when your application was approved.
In conclusion, the amount you can earn on SSD varies depending on the specific disability benefit you receive. Whether it’s SSDI or SSI, it is crucial to understand the income and earning limits set by the SSA to ensure you remain eligible for the benefits you deserve. Consulting with a Social Security representative or disability advocate can provide you with further clarity on your individual circumstances.