How move window with keyboard?

Moving windows with the keyboard is a handy trick that can save time and effort when working with multiple windows on a computer. Instead of manually dragging or resizing windows with the mouse, using keyboard shortcuts can make the process much more efficient. In this article, we will explore various methods to move windows using only your keyboard, making multitasking a breeze!
How to move a window with the keyboard
The process of moving a window with the keyboard depends on the operating system and the software you are using. However, there are several general methods that can be applied across different platforms.
Method 1: Using the Alt key
1. Press the Alt key and hold it down.
2. While holding the Alt key, press and release the Tab key to cycle through the different windows.
3. When the desired window is selected, release both keys.
4. Use the arrow keys to move the window in the desired direction.
Method 2: Using the Windows key
1. Press the Windows key and hold it down.
2. While holding the Windows key, press and release the arrow keys to move the window in the desired direction.
Method 3: Using a combination of keys
1. Press and hold the Alt key.
2. While holding the Alt key, press and release the Spacebar.
3. Press the letter M to activate the Move command.
4. Use the arrow keys to move the window.
5. Press Enter to fix the window in the new position.
These methods will allow you to effortlessly move windows and position them precisely on your screen, without the need for constant mouse usage.
FAQs:
1. Can I move the active window to another monitor?
Yes, by using the Windows key along with the Shift key and the arrow keys, you can move the active window to another monitor.
2. What if I want to resize the window while moving it?
To resize the window while moving, you can use the Alt key along with the Shift key and the arrow keys. This combination allows you to adjust both the position and size of the window simultaneously.
3. How do I move a minimized window?
First, use the Alt + Tab combination to select the minimized window. Then, while holding the Alt key, press and release the Spacebar, followed by the letter M. Now you can use the arrow keys to move the window.
4. Can I move windows between virtual desktops?
Yes, you can move windows between virtual desktops in Windows 10 by using the Windows key along with the Ctrl key and the arrow keys.
5. What are the shortcuts for moving windows on a Mac?
On a Mac, you can use the combination of Command + Option + arrow keys to move windows around the screen.
6. How can I move a window to the center of the screen?
To move a window to the center of the screen using only the keyboard, press the Alt key along with the Spacebar, followed by the letter X. This combination centers the window on the screen.
7. Is it possible to move a window while it’s in full-screen mode?
No, you cannot move a window while it’s in full-screen mode. You need to exit full-screen mode first, move the window, and then enter full-screen mode again.
8. What if my keyboard doesn’t have an Alt key?
If your keyboard doesn’t have an Alt key, you can usually find an equivalent key labeled as Option or Alt Option. Use that key instead.
9. Can I move a window using third-party software?
Yes, there are several third-party software programs available that provide additional keyboard shortcuts and customization options for moving windows. Examples include AquaSnap, Divvy, and SizeUp.
10. How can I move a window using Linux?
In Linux, you can use the combination of Alt + F7 to activate the move command and then use the arrow keys to move the window. Press Enter once you’re done.
11. Is there any shortcut to quickly maximize a window?
Yes, you can press the Windows key along with the Up arrow key to maximize a window quickly.
12. Can I move a window beyond the boundaries of my screen?
No, you cannot move a window beyond the boundaries of your screen using solely the keyboard. To achieve this, you may need to rely on additional software or adjust your screen resolution settings.
Conclusion
Being able to move windows with the keyboard is a valuable skill that can enhance your productivity and workflow. Whether you’re using Windows, Mac, or Linux, knowing these keyboard shortcuts will allow you to effortlessly organize your desktop and work more efficiently. So, give these methods a try and experience the convenience of keyboard-driven window management.