**How to Move Windows with a Keyboard**
Moving windows around on your computer screen can be a time-consuming task, especially if you rely solely on your mouse or touchpad. However, there is a more efficient way to navigate and rearrange windows using just your keyboard. In this article, we will explore various methods that allow you to easily move windows with keyboard shortcuts, boosting your productivity and saving you valuable time.
How move window with keyboard?
To move a window using only your keyboard, hold down the Alt key and press the Spacebar. This will open the window’s control menu. Afterward, press the letter “M” to activate the moving function. Now, you can use the arrow keys to relocate the window anywhere on your screen. Once you have positioned the window in your desired location, press Enter to confirm the new position.
What are some other ways to move windows with the keyboard?
1. Use the Win key + Arrow keys: Pressing the Win key along with any arrow key will move the window in the respective direction on your screen.
2. Use the combination of Alt + F7 keys: This shortcut activates the move function, allowing you to move the window using the arrow keys only.
Can I customize these keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard shortcuts for moving windows by accessing your computer’s settings. Different operating systems may have different methods, but generally, you can navigate to the keyboard settings and customize the shortcuts according to your preferences.
How can I move windows between multiple monitors using the keyboard?
To move windows between multiple monitors using the keyboard, simply use the same keyboard shortcuts mentioned above (such as Win key + Arrow keys or Alt + F7). The window will move to the respective direction on the current monitor. Once the window reaches the edge, it will wrap around to the adjacent monitor. Keep utilizing the appropriate shortcuts until the window is placed on the desired monitor.
Can I move windows diagonally with keyboard shortcuts?
No, the default keyboard shortcuts mentioned above only move windows horizontally and vertically. For diagonal movement, you will need to use the mouse or touchpad.
Is there a way to resize windows using the keyboard?
Yes, in addition to moving windows, you can also resize them using keyboard shortcuts. For example, pressing Alt + Spacebar and then pressing the letter “S” will activate the sizing function. You can then press the arrow keys to adjust the window’s size accordingly.
Are these keyboard shortcuts available on all operating systems?
The keyboard shortcuts discussed here are commonly available across different operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and Linux. However, there may be slight variations or additional shortcuts specific to each operating system.
Is there a quicker way to move windows to the sides of the screen?
Yes, you can use the Win key + Left Arrow or Right Arrow to move the window to the left or right side of the screen, respectively, without the need to open the window’s control menu.
Can I move windows to particular quadrants of the screen using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can move windows to different quadrants of the screen by utilizing the Win key + Arrow key combinations in conjunction. For example, pressing Win + Up Arrow and then Win + Left Arrow will move the window to the top-left corner of the screen.
Are there alternative third-party software options to move windows with the keyboard?
Yes, there are various third-party applications available that offer additional features and customization options for managing windows with keyboard shortcuts. Some popular options include “AutoHotkey,” “DisplayFusion,” and “Aquasnap.”
Can I move windows in a specific order using keyboard shortcuts?
No, the default keyboard shortcuts mentioned in this article allow you to move windows individually. However, you can use the appropriate keyboard shortcuts successively to achieve your desired window arrangement.
Are there similar keyboard shortcuts to move windows on a Mac?
On macOS, you can move windows with the keyboard by using the combination of Control + F3 keys to activate Mission Control, and then using the arrow keys or dragging the window to the desired position. Additionally, you can press Control + Command + F to enter Full Screen mode, which automatically moves the window to a new space.
In conclusion, moving windows with keyboard shortcuts can be a convenient way to enhance your workflow and improve efficiency. By utilizing the various keyboard shortcuts discussed in this article, you can quickly and easily rearrange windows on your computer screen, making multitasking a breeze.