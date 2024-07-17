How many USB ports on surface pro 7?

When it comes to choosing a laptop or tablet, one of the crucial factors to consider is the number of USB ports available. These ports are essential for connecting external devices such as hard drives, keyboards, and mice. If you are considering purchasing the Surface Pro 7, you may be wondering how many USB ports it offers. So, let’s dig in and find the answer!
How many USB ports are there on the Surface Pro 7?
**The Surface Pro 7 features one USB-C port and one USB-A port.**
That’s right! The latest iteration of Microsoft’s versatile and highly regarded 2-in-1 device offers two USB ports. Let’s take a look at each port in more detail:
1. USB-C Port (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
The Surface Pro 7 includes a USB-C port that supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 protocol. This port not only allows you to connect various USB-C accessories but also provides versatile connectivity options. You can use it to connect external displays, charge the device, transfer data, and even connect peripheral devices using adapters.
2. USB-A Port (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
In addition to the USB-C port, the Surface Pro 7 retains a USB-A port. This standard USB port is commonly found on traditional devices and allows you to connect a wide range of peripherals like mice, keyboards, external storage devices, and more.
Related or Similar FAQs
Now that we have addressed the main question, let’s explore some related FAQs:
1. Can I use a USB hub with the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, you can use a USB hub with the Surface Pro 7 to expand the number of available ports.
2. Can I charge my Surface Pro 7 through the USB-C port?
Absolutely! The USB-C port supports charging, so you can conveniently charge your device using compatible USB-C chargers.
3. Can I connect an external monitor using the USB-C port?
Yes, you can connect an external monitor to the Surface Pro 7 using the USB-C port. However, you may need an adapter or a USB-C to HDMI cable, depending on the display’s connectivity options.
4. Is the USB-A port on the Surface Pro 7 backward compatible?
Yes, the USB-A port on the Surface Pro 7 is backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices, ensuring that you can use older peripherals without any issues.
5. Does the USB-C port on the Surface Pro 7 support Thunderbolt 3?
No, the USB-C port on the Surface Pro 7 does not support Thunderbolt 3. It supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 protocol instead.
6. Can I charge my phone or other devices using the USB-A port?
Absolutely! You can charge your phone, tablet, or any other USB-powered device by connecting it to the USB-A port on the Surface Pro 7.
7. Can I use an external DVD or Blu-ray drive with the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, you can connect an external DVD or Blu-ray drive to the Surface Pro 7 using the USB-A port or a USB-C to USB-A adapter.
8. Is it possible to connect a mouse and keyboard simultaneously?
Certainly! You can connect both a mouse and a keyboard to the Surface Pro 7 by utilizing both the USB-C and USB-A ports.
9. Can I transfer data between external hard drive and the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, you can transfer data between the Surface Pro 7 and an external hard drive by connecting it to either the USB-C or USB-A port.
10. Can I connect a game controller to the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, you can connect a game controller to the Surface Pro 7 using either the USB-A or USB-C port.
11. Can I connect a printer to the Surface Pro 7?
Of course! You can connect a printer to the Surface Pro 7 using the USB-A port or a USB-C to USB-A adapter if your printer uses a USB-A connection.
12. Can I connect a digital camera to transfer photos?
Absolutely! You can connect a digital camera to the Surface Pro 7 using a USB cable through either the USB-C or USB-A port to transfer your photos.
In conclusion, the Surface Pro 7 offers one USB-C port and one USB-A port, providing versatile connectivity options to connect a wide range of external devices and peripherals. The presence of these ports ensures that you can conveniently expand the device’s functionality and fulfill various computing needs.