Working on Social Security Disability (SSD) can be a complex topic, especially when it comes to understanding the limitations on the number of hours you can work. As someone receiving SSD benefits, it’s crucial to be aware of the guidelines set by the Social Security Administration (SSA). So, let’s address the question directly:
How many hours can I work on SSD?
**If you receive Social Security Disability benefits, you can work for as many hours as you feel capable of. However, your earnings might impact your eligibility for ongoing benefits.**
While there isn’t a strict limit on the number of hours you can work, the SSA focuses more on the amount of earnings you receive. If your monthly earnings exceed the substantial gainful activity (SGA) limit set by the SSA, it could affect your eligibility for SSD benefits.
For the year 2021, the SGA limit is $1,310 per month for non-blind individuals and $2,190 per month for blind individuals. These limits are subject to change annually, so make sure to check for the current figures.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I work while applying for SSD benefits?
Yes, you can work while applying for SSD benefits. However, during the application process, your ability to work may be considered when the SSA evaluates your claim.
2. Can I work part-time and still receive SSD benefits?
Yes, you may work part-time and continue to receive SSD benefits as long as your earnings do not surpass the SGA limit. Remember to keep track of your income and report it to the SSA.
3. Does self-employment count towards the SGA limit?
Yes, self-employment earnings count towards the SGA limit. The SSA considers your net earnings from self-employment rather than gross income.
4. Can I receive SSD benefits if I exceed the SGA limit due to a disability-related expense?
No, exceeding the SGA limit disqualifies you from receiving SSD benefits. Disability-related expenses are not factored in when determining your eligibility.
5. What happens if I’m unable to work due to my disability?
If your disability prevents you from engaging in substantial gainful activity and meets the SSA’s criteria, you may be eligible for SSD benefits. Consult with the SSA or a disability attorney to understand the requirements.
6. Does working on SSD affect my Medicare coverage?
Continuing to receive SSD benefits means you will remain eligible for Medicare coverage, even as you work.
7. Where can I find more information about working while on SSD?
You can visit the SSA’s official website, SSA.gov, to obtain detailed information about working while on SSD and how it may impact your benefits.
8. Can I continue receiving SSD benefits if I’m earning below the SGA limit?
Yes, as long as your earnings remain below the SGA limit, you can continue to receive SSD benefits.
9. Is there a trial work period for SSD recipients?
Yes, SSD recipients have a trial work period, which lasts for nine months. During this period, you can earn any amount of money without affecting your eligibility for SSD benefits.
10. What happens after the trial work period ends?
Once your trial work period ends, you enter the extended period of eligibility. For the next 36 months, you can still receive SSD benefits for any month your earnings fall below the SGA limit.
11. Will my SSD benefits cease if my earnings surpass the SGA limit?
If your earnings exceed the SGA limit during the extended period of eligibility, your SSD benefits will stop. However, if your earnings drop below the SGA limit again, you may request to restart your benefits.
12. Are there any programs or incentives to help SSD recipients return to work?
Yes, there are programs like Ticket to Work and other vocational rehabilitation services designed to assist and incentivize SSD recipients to return to work while maintaining benefits. Consult with the SSA or a disability counselor to explore these options.
Remember, while it’s important to understand the guidelines regarding working on SSD, seeking advice from professionals such as disability attorneys or the SSA can provide personalized information based on your specific situation. Knowledge is power, so empower yourself with the right information to make informed decisions.