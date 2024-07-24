How make bootable USB Windows 10?

Introduction
Creating a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 can be incredibly helpful, whether you need to install a fresh copy of the operating system or simply want to keep a USB drive handy for troubleshooting purposes. In this guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of making a bootable USB with Windows 10.
What You’ll Need
Before diving into the details, let’s make sure you have everything you need to make a bootable USB with Windows 10. Here’s what you’ll need:
1. A USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB.
2. The Windows 10 ISO file, which you can download from the official Microsoft website or your preferred source.
3. A working computer with a USB port.
How to Make a Bootable USB with Windows 10
To create a bootable USB with Windows 10, follow these steps carefully:
1. **Format the USB Drive:** Connect the USB drive to your computer. Open the File Explorer, right-click on the USB drive, and select the “Format” option. Ensure that the File System is set to either FAT32 or NTFS.
2. **Mount the Windows 10 ISO:** After downloading the Windows 10 ISO file, right-click on it and select the “Mount” option. This action will create a virtual DVD drive containing the installation files.
3. **Copy the Contents of the ISO to the USB Drive:** Open the mounted virtual DVD drive, select all the files and folders, and copy them. Paste the files into the root directory of the USB drive. This process may take a few minutes, depending on the size of the ISO file and the speed of your USB drive.
4. **Ensure Bootable Properties:** Once the file transfer is complete, navigate to the root directory of the USB drive, right-click on “setup.exe,” and go to “Properties.” In the Properties window, select the “Compatibility” tab and make sure the “Run this program as an administrator” option is checked. Click “Apply” and then “OK.”
5. **Eject the USB Drive:** Safely eject the USB drive from your computer. Now, your bootable USB with Windows 10 is ready to use.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a bootable USB drive?
A bootable USB drive is a portable device that contains the necessary files and system configuration to start a computer and perform a specific task, such as installing an operating system.
Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
While it is technically possible to create a bootable USB with Windows 10 using a smaller USB drive, it is not recommended. The installation files and additional space requirements may exceed the capacity of a smaller drive.
What happens to my existing files on the USB drive?
Creating a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 requires formatting the drive, which will erase all existing files and data. Remember to backup any important data before proceeding.
Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive to create a bootable Windows 10 installation disk. However, the process differs from creating a bootable USB drive.
Can I make a bootable USB on a Mac?
Yes, it is possible to create a bootable USB with Windows 10 on a Mac using third-party software like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin.
Can I install Windows 10 directly from the bootable USB?
Yes, by inserting the bootable USB drive into your computer and restarting it, you can boot directly from the USB drive and begin the Windows 10 installation process.
Can I use the same bootable USB for multiple installations?
Yes, the same bootable USB can be used for multiple installations of Windows 10 on different machines.
How long does it take to create a bootable USB with Windows 10?
The time required to create a bootable USB with Windows 10 depends on factors such as the speed of your USB drive and the size of the ISO file, but it usually takes around 10-20 minutes.
Does the USB drive need to be empty?
No, the USB drive does not need to be empty to create a bootable USB with Windows 10. However, any existing files on the drive will be deleted during the formatting process.
Can I use a USB drive with Windows 7 or 8 to create a bootable USB with Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a USB drive with Windows 7 or 8 to make a bootable USB with Windows 10. Make sure to format the USB drive first.
Can I use a USB drive with other data on it?
Yes, you can use a USB drive with other data on it to create a bootable USB with Windows 10. However, it’s recommended to backup any important data before proceeding, as it will be erased during the formatting process.
Can I use a USB 2.0 drive for creating a bootable USB with Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 drive for creating a bootable USB with Windows 10. However, USB 3.0 drives are faster and recommended for quicker data transfer during the installation process.
What should I do if I encounter errors during the process?
If you encounter any errors while creating a bootable USB with Windows 10, double-check that you have followed all the steps correctly. You may also try using a different USB drive or downloading the Windows 10 ISO file again from a different source.