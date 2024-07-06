How make a bootable USB Windows 10?

Creating a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 is essential for various purposes, such as installing a fresh copy of the operating system, repairing a corrupted installation, or upgrading from an older version. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making a bootable USB drive for Windows 10, step by step.
Materials Needed:
Before we begin, let’s ensure you have the necessary materials:
– A USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB (preferably USB 3.0 for faster installation).
– A computer running Windows operating system.
– Windows 10 ISO file, which you can download from the official Microsoft website.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Now let’s dive into the process of creating a bootable USB drive for Windows 10:
Step 1: Download Windows 10 ISO file
To start, you need to obtain the Windows 10 ISO file. Visit the official Microsoft website and download the ISO file compatible with your system architecture (32-bit or 64-bit). Make sure to choose the appropriate edition.
Step 2: Prepare the USB drive
Connect the USB drive to your computer, and make sure it has no important data on it, as the process will erase all existing files. Open the Windows Start menu, search for “Create and format hard disk partitions,” and open the Disk Management utility. Select your USB drive, right-click on it, and choose “Format.” Format it as FAT32, as this format is compatible with most computers.
Step 3: Mount the Windows 10 ISO file
To mount the Windows 10 ISO file, right-click on it and select “Mount” or double-click on it to open it using a program like WinRAR or 7-Zip. Take note of the mounted drive letter, as we will need it in the next step.
Step 4: Command Prompt
Open the Command Prompt by right-clicking on the Start menu and selecting “Command Prompt” or “Command Prompt (Admin).” This will open the Windows command line interface.
Step 5: Create bootable USB
In the Command Prompt, type the following command: DISKPART. Then, type LIST DISK and identify your USB drive from the list (make sure to note the Disk number).
Step 6: Wipe the USB drive
Having identified the USB drive, type SELECT DISK [disk number], replacing [disk number] with the appropriate number for your USB drive. Then, type CLEAN to wipe the drive clean.
Step 7: Create a partition
Create a new partition on the USB drive by typing CREATE PARTITION PRIMARY, followed by SELECT PARTITION 1.
Step 8: Format the partition
Format the newly created partition as FAT32 by typing FORMAT FS=FAT32 QUICK.
Step 9: Set the partition as active
To make the partition active, type ACTIVE. This will enable the partition to boot the computer.
Step 10: Copy Windows 10 files
Now, go back to the previously mounted Windows 10 ISO file. Copy all the files and folders to the USB drive using the file explorer or by entering XCOPY E:*.* /s/e/f E: (replace E with the mounted drive letter).
Step 11: Boot from USB
Restart your computer and access the BIOS or boot menu by pressing the appropriate key (usually F12 or DEL during the startup process). Select the USB drive as the boot device and save the changes.
Step 12: Begin Windows 10 installation
Once your computer boots from the USB drive, the Windows 10 installation process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation, and you will have successfully created a bootable USB drive for Windows 10!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB to accommodate the Windows 10 ISO file and installation files.
2. Can I use a USB 2.0 drive instead of USB 3.0?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 drive, but the installation process may take longer compared to USB 3.0 due to slower transfer speeds.
3. Can I use a Mac computer to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a Mac computer. However, the process might differ from the steps mentioned above. Make sure to refer to appropriate guides for Mac users.
4. Do I need to purchase a Windows 10 license key to use the bootable USB drive?
No, creating a bootable USB drive does not require a license key. However, you will need a license key to activate and use Windows 10 after installation.
5. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive by following the same steps mentioned above. Just remember to format it and select it as the boot device in the BIOS.
6. Do I need internet access during the installation process?
No, an internet connection is not mandatory during the installation process. However, it is recommended to have an active connection to download updates and drivers.
7. Can I create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 on Linux?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive on Linux. You will need to use the appropriate software available for Linux distributions.
8. Can I create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 on Windows 7 or 8?
Yes, the process is similar on Windows 7 and 8. However, the user interface might differ slightly.
9. Can I use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers. Just make sure you have the appropriate license key for each computer.
10. Can I update Windows 10 using a bootable USB drive?
No, a bootable USB drive is primarily used for clean installations or repairing existing installations. For updating Windows 10, you can use Windows Update or the Media Creation Tool.
11. How can I check if my computer supports booting from a USB drive?
You can check whether your computer supports USB booting by accessing the BIOS or boot menu and looking for a USB boot option. Consult your computer’s documentation or manufacturer’s website for more information.
12. Can I use a previously used USB drive for creating a bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can use a previously used USB drive, but make sure to format it to remove any existing data and partitions before following the steps mentioned above.