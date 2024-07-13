How long is wd hard drive warranty?
The warranty for WD hard drives typically varies depending on the specific model and series. However, the general coverage offered by WD for their hard drives is:
**- ** WD Blue™ PC Hard Drives: 2-year limited warranty
**- ** WD Black™ PC Hard Drives: 5-year limited warranty
**- ** WD Gold™ Hard Drives: 5-year limited warranty
**- ** WD Red™ NAS Hard Drives: 3-year limited warranty
**- ** WD Purple™ Surveillance Hard Drives: 3-year limited warranty
FAQs:
1. Can I extend the warranty on my WD hard drive?
Yes, WD offers extended warranty options for some hard drive models. You can check their website for more information on how to purchase extended coverage.
2. What does the limited warranty cover?
The limited warranty typically covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for the specified period of time.
3. How do I check the warranty status of my WD hard drive?
You can check the warranty status of your WD hard drive by visiting WD’s website and entering the serial number of your device.
4. What happens if my WD hard drive fails after the warranty has expired?
If your WD hard drive fails after the warranty has expired, you will need to either repair or replace the drive at your own cost.
5. Can I transfer the warranty of my WD hard drive to someone else?
Most WD warranties are non-transferable and are valid only for the original purchaser of the hard drive.
6. Are there any conditions that can void the warranty on my WD hard drive?
Yes, opening the drive casing, tampering with the internals, or using the drive in a manner not recommended by WD can void the warranty.
7. Can I claim warranty on my WD hard drive if it was damaged due to accidental drops or mishandling?
No, warranties typically do not cover damage caused by accidents, mishandling, or improper use of the device.
8. Does WD offer advanced replacement for faulty hard drives under warranty?
Yes, WD offers advanced replacement for eligible hard drives under warranty, where they will send a replacement drive before receiving the faulty one.
9. What should I do if I need to make a warranty claim for my WD hard drive?
If you need to make a warranty claim, you should contact WD’s customer support and follow their instructions for initiating the claim process.
10. Can I repair my WD hard drive myself without voiding the warranty?
It is recommended to contact WD’s customer support for any repairs needed on your hard drive to ensure that the warranty remains valid.
11. Does the warranty cover data recovery in case of hard drive failure?
No, the warranty typically does not cover data recovery services. It is advisable to back up your data regularly to prevent data loss.
12. Are there any additional services included in the warranty for WD hard drives?
Some WD hard drive warranties may include additional services such as tech support or drive replacement, depending on the specific model and series. It is recommended to check the warranty terms for your particular drive.