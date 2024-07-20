The RAM 3500 dually is a heavy-duty truck that is synonymous with power and performance. One common concern among potential buyers is its physical dimensions, such as its length. In this article, we will address the question, “How long is a RAM 3500 dually?” and provide you with additional related FAQs to help you gain a better understanding of this impressive vehicle.
How long is a RAM 3500 dually?
The RAM 3500 dually has an overall length of approximately **248.4 inches**.
This robust truck is known for its durability and strength, making it a popular choice for towing and hauling heavy loads. Understanding its dimensions is crucial, especially if you have specific requirements or limitations that need to be considered. Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
What is the wheelbase of a RAM 3500 dually?
The wheelbase of a RAM 3500 dually measures around 160.5 inches. This measurement is significant as it influences the stability and maneuverability of the vehicle.
What is the maximum towing capacity of the RAM 3500 dually?
The RAM 3500 dually boasts an impressive maximum towing capacity of up to 35,100 pounds. This capability makes it suitable for various towing needs, including trailers, boats, or even recreational vehicles.
What is the payload capacity of the RAM 3500 dually?
The payload capacity of the RAM 3500 dually reaches up to 7,680 pounds. This allows you to transport heavy goods, equipment, or materials without compromising on safety and performance.
Does the length of the RAM 3500 dually affect parking?
Given its substantial length, parking the RAM 3500 dually may present challenges in tight spaces. However, advanced features, such as front and rear parking sensors or a 360-degree camera, can aid in maneuvering the truck safely.
Can the RAM 3500 dually be used for everyday driving?
While the RAM 3500 dually is primarily designed for heavy-duty use, it can still be used for everyday driving. However, its larger dimensions may pose difficulties in crowded urban areas or when navigating narrow roads.
What is the fuel efficiency of the RAM 3500 dually?
The fuel efficiency of a RAM 3500 dually may vary depending on factors such as engine type, load, and driving conditions. As a heavy-duty truck, it typically has a lower fuel efficiency compared to smaller vehicles.
What safety features does the RAM 3500 dually offer?
The RAM 3500 dually is equipped with a range of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning. These features work together to enhance safety and minimize the risk of accidents.
Can the RAM 3500 dually accommodate passengers comfortably?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually offers spacious seating for both the driver and passengers. With its extended cab or crew cab options, occupants can enjoy ample legroom and headspace during long drives.
Are there different engine options available for the RAM 3500 dually?
Yes, there are multiple engine options available for the RAM 3500 dually, including gasoline and diesel variants. This allows you to choose an engine that suits your specific needs, whether it’s for towing, hauling, or everyday driving.
Does the RAM 3500 dually come with four-wheel drive?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually can be equipped with four-wheel drive, which provides enhanced traction and control, particularly in off-road or challenging terrain.
What is the available bed length for the RAM 3500 dually?
The RAM 3500 dually offers bed lengths ranging from 6 feet 4 inches to 8 feet, allowing you to choose the one that best accommodates your storage or hauling needs.
What warranty does the RAM 3500 dually come with?
The RAM 3500 dually is typically covered by a basic warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles and a powertrain warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. It’s always best to check with your local dealership for specific warranty details.
In conclusion, the RAM 3500 dually has a total length of approximately 248.4 inches, making it a substantial truck capable of handling heavy loads with ease. Its impressive towing and payload capacities, along with an array of safety features, make it a reliable choice for those seeking durability and power in a heavy-duty truck.