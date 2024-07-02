How I download youtube video in computer?

If you are an avid YouTube watcher, you might have come across videos that you would like to save on your computer for offline viewing or other personal reasons. Many people wonder, “How can I download YouTube videos to my computer?” Well, fret no more! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading YouTube videos on your computer.
1. Browser Extensions and Add-ons
One of the easiest and quickest ways to download YouTube videos to your computer is by using browser extensions or add-ons. These software tools are available for popular browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. They allow you to download videos directly from YouTube with just a few clicks.
How can I download YouTube videos using browser extensions?
To download YouTube videos using browser extensions, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your browser and search for suitable extensions or add-ons.
2. Install the extension/add-on of your choice by following the installation instructions.
3. Once installed, go to the YouTube video you want to download and look for the download button provided by the extension.
4. Click the download button, choose your desired video quality and format, and the video will start downloading to your computer.
Can I download YouTube videos using different browser extensions?
Yes, there are several browser extensions available for different browsers, such as “Video Downloader Plus” for Google Chrome, “Video DownloadHelper” for Mozilla Firefox, or “SaveFrom.net” for Microsoft Edge.
2. Online Video Downloaders
Another popular method to download YouTube videos on your computer is by using online video downloaders. These websites allow you to paste the URL of the YouTube video and quickly generate a download link for you.
How can I use an online video downloader?
To download YouTube videos using an online video downloader, follow these steps:
1. Copy the URL of the YouTube video you want to download.
2. Open a new tab in your browser and search for an online video downloader like “SaveFrom.net” or “Y2Mate.”
3. Paste the YouTube video URL into the provided field on the website.
4. Choose your desired video quality and format.
5. Click the download button, and the video will start downloading to your computer.
Can I use online video downloaders on any browser?
Yes, online video downloaders are browser-based, so they can be accessed from any browser, whether it’s Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or any other popular browser.
3. Media Downloading Software
Alternatively, you can download specialized software on your computer to aid in downloading YouTube videos. There are various media downloading software available that allow you to download videos from YouTube and many other video-sharing platforms.
How can I use media downloading software to download YouTube videos?
To download YouTube videos using media downloading software, follow these steps:
1. Search for suitable media downloading software such as “4K Video Downloader” or “Freemake Video Downloader.”
2. Download and install the software on your computer.
3. Open the software and navigate to the YouTube video you want to download.
4. Copy the video URL and paste it into the provided field in the software.
5. Choose your desired video quality and format.
6. Click the download button, and the video will start downloading to your computer.
Are there any free media downloading software available?
Yes, many media downloading software offer free versions with limited features, but you can always upgrade to a premium version for additional functionality.
4. Mobile Apps
Apart from downloading YouTube videos on your computer, you can also use mobile apps to download videos directly to your mobile device for offline viewing.
Can I download YouTube videos on my computer using mobile apps?
No, mobile apps are specifically designed for mobile devices, so you can’t directly download YouTube videos to your computer using these apps. However, you can transfer the downloaded videos from your mobile device to your computer through USB or other transfer methods.
5. YouTube Premium Subscription
If you want to download YouTube videos legally and support the platform, you can consider subscribing to YouTube Premium. With a YouTube Premium subscription, you can download videos and watch them offline within the YouTube app itself.
How can I download YouTube videos with YouTube Premium?
To download YouTube videos using YouTube Premium, follow these steps:
1. Subscribe to YouTube Premium by visiting the YouTube website or app.
2. Open the YouTube app and find the video you want to download.
3. Below the video, you will find a download button.
4. Tap on the download button, choose your desired video quality, and the video will start downloading for offline viewing within the YouTube app.
Can I watch the downloaded videos without an internet connection?
Yes, with YouTube Premium, you can watch the downloaded videos offline without an active internet connection.
Conclusion
Now that you know several methods to download YouTube videos on your computer, you can choose the one that suits you best. Whether it is through browser extensions, online video downloaders, media downloading software, or opting for a YouTube Premium subscription, you can enjoy your favorite YouTube videos without relying on an internet connection. Just remember to respect the copyright laws and use the downloaded videos responsibly.