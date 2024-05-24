How high to mount computer monitor on wall?

Mounting your computer monitor on the wall can help save desk space, provide a more ergonomic viewing angle, and give your workspace a sleek and organized look. However, finding the ideal height for your monitor is crucial to ensure optimal comfort and productivity. In this article, we will guide you on how high to mount your computer monitor on the wall to achieve the best viewing experience.
How High Should the Monitor Be Mounted?
The ideal height to mount your computer monitor on the wall is at eye level. When the top edge of your monitor is aligned with your eye level, you can avoid straining your neck and reduce eye fatigue. This position promotes a more comfortable and natural posture, allowing you to work or game for extended periods without discomfort or strain. So, **the answer to the question of how high to mount a computer monitor on the wall is at eye level**.
What Is the Average Eye Level Height?
The average eye level height for adults is around 60-70 inches (152-178 cm) when they are seated comfortably.
Should I Consider My Seating Position?
Yes, your seating position determines the height at which you should mount your monitor. Ensure your chair is at the appropriate height, with your feet flat on the floor and your knees forming a 90-degree angle. Then mount the monitor at eye level.
Are There Exceptions?
Yes, there are exceptions. If you wear bifocals, you may need to lower the monitor slightly to align with your line of sight when using the lower section of your glasses.
Can I Tilt the Monitor for Comfort?
Yes, you can tilt the monitor slightly to your desired angle. Tilt the top of your monitor slightly backward, so it is at around a 10-degree angle.
Is an Adjustable Monitor Arm Better?
Using an adjustable monitor arm can provide added flexibility to position your monitor at the perfect height and distance for your comfort.
How Far Should the Monitor Be from My Eyes?
The distance from your eyes to the monitor should generally be around 20 inches (50 cm) for a 20-inch monitor, and you can add or subtract 1 inch for every additional or smaller inch of screen size.
Should Multiple Monitors Be Mounted at Different Heights?
No, it is recommended to mount multiple monitors at the same height to ensure uniformity and reduce strain on your neck. Align them based on the center of each screen.
What if I Use My Monitor for Gaming?
For gaming, you may want to lower the monitor slightly to achieve a more immersive experience and increased field of view.
Can I Adjust the Height Over Time?
Yes, if your monitor is fixed on an adjustable mount, you can easily alter the height later if you find the need to do so.
Will My Desk Affect the Mounting Height?
Yes, if your desk is too low or too high, it may affect the mounting height of your monitor. Ensure your desk height is suitable and adjust accordingly.
Can I Mount a TV at the Same Height?
The same principles generally apply to mounting a TV on the wall as well. However, for larger TVs, you may need to adjust the height slightly to maintain the right viewing angle.
Should Ergonomics Be a Priority?
Absolutely! Maintaining proper ergonomics while working or gaming is essential for your long-term health and productivity. Mounting your monitor at the correct height is a crucial aspect of ergonomic setup.
Now that you know how high to mount a computer monitor on the wall, you can enjoy a comfortable and productive workspace. Remember to adjust the height to suit your specific needs, and ensure that your monitor is at eye level to prevent strain and promote an optimal viewing experience.