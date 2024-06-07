Dexcom has revolutionized diabetes management by developing a glucose monitoring system that provides real-time data to help individuals with diabetes monitor their blood sugar levels effectively. This article aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of how the Dexcom glucose monitor works and its impact on diabetes management.
The Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System
The Dexcom glucose monitoring system consists of a small glucose sensor, a transmitter, and a receiver or compatible smart device. The sensor, placed just beneath the skin, measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid. The transmitter then wirelessly sends this data to the receiver, providing continuous glucose data that facilitates real-time monitoring.
How Does Dexcom Glucose Monitor Work?
Dexcom glucose monitor works by utilizing a tiny wire that is inserted under the skin, typically on the abdomen, where the sensor measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid. This process is known as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). The Dexcom transmitter wirelessly sends this data to the receiver, which displays the glucose readings and trends. Users can set threshold alerts to receive notifications when their blood sugar levels are too high or too low.
The receiver provides users with real-time information to make timely decisions regarding their diabetes management. By understanding how glucose levels are changing and responding to various factors such as meals, exercise, and medication, individuals with diabetes can make more informed choices to keep their blood sugar levels within a target range.
FAQs
1. How accurate is the Dexcom glucose monitor?
The Dexcom glucose monitor has been shown to be highly accurate, with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) ranging from 8.7% to 9.0%.
2. How long can the sensor be worn?
The Dexcom sensor can be worn for up to 10 days before it needs to be replaced.
3. Is the Dexcom glucose monitor waterproof?
Yes, the Dexcom glucose monitor is waterproof, allowing users to wear it while swimming or showering without any issues.
4. Can the Dexcom glucose monitor be used by children?
Yes, Dexcom glucose monitor is approved for use by children as young as two years old.
5. Does the Dexcom glucose monitor require calibration?
Yes, the Dexcom glucose monitor requires two fingerstick calibrations per day to ensure accuracy.
6. Can I integrate the Dexcom glucose monitor with my smartphone?
Yes, Dexcom glucose monitor can be connected to a compatible smartphone, allowing you to view your glucose readings on your phone.
7. How often does the Dexcom glucose monitor update the blood sugar readings?
The Dexcom glucose monitor updates the blood sugar readings every five minutes.
8. Can the Dexcom sensor be used on other body parts?
While the abdomen is the recommended site for sensor placement, Dexcom devices can be used on other approved body locations as well.
9. Does the Dexcom glucose monitor require a prescription?
Yes, a prescription from a healthcare provider is required to obtain a Dexcom glucose monitor.
10. How does the Dexcom glucose monitor help with diabetes management?
The Dexcom glucose monitor provides real-time glucose data, allowing individuals to identify patterns, make informed decisions about insulin dosage, and detect trends that may impact their diabetes management.
11. Can the Dexcom glucose monitor be used during pregnancy?
Yes, Dexcom glucose monitor can be used during pregnancy to help manage gestational diabetes.
12. Does the Dexcom glucose monitor require a separate receiver?
No, Dexcom glucose monitor can be paired with a compatible smartphone as the receiver, eliminating the need for a separate device.