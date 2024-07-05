How does computer start?

A computer is a complex machine that performs various tasks, but have you ever wondered how it actually starts? From pressing the power button to the moment it’s ready for use, the process involves multiple steps. Let’s delve into the intricacies of how a computer begins its operation.
The Start Button: Initiating the Process
When you press the power button on a computer, it sets in motion a chain of events that leads to the system booting up. However, the start button itself does not directly power up the computer. Instead, it sends a signal to the power supply unit (PSU) to start providing electricity to the various components.
Once the PSU receives the signal, it converts the alternating current (AC) from the electrical outlet into direct current (DC). This DC power is then distributed to the motherboard and other components of the computer.
The Boot Process: BIOS and POST
As the electricity flows through the motherboard, the first piece of software that comes into play is the Basic Input/Output System (BIOS). The BIOS is situated on a chip on the motherboard and acts as a bridge between the hardware and the operating system.
When you turn on the computer, the BIOS goes through a Power-On Self Test (POST). During this test, the BIOS checks the hardware components to ensure they are functioning properly. If any issues are detected, the BIOS will display error messages or audible beeps to indicate the problem.
Loading the Operating System: Bootloader
Once the BIOS completes the POST without any errors, it proceeds to load the operating system from the computer’s storage device. To accomplish this, the BIOS hands over control to a program called the bootloader.
The bootloader is stored in the computer’s storage device, typically the hard drive or solid-state drive. Its primary task is to locate the operating system’s files and initiate their loading into the computer’s memory. The specific bootloader used depends on the operating system installed on the computer.
Operating System Initialization and User Login
Once the operating system is loaded into memory, it proceeds to initialize various system services and drivers necessary for its operation. This initialization process sets up the user interface, loads essential software components, and prepares the computer for user interaction.
Once the initialization is complete, the computer displays the login screen or desktop, depending on the operating system. At this point, you can enter your username and password to gain access to the system.
Conclusion
The process of how a computer starts involves a series of steps, from pressing the power button to reaching the login screen or desktop. The power button triggers the PSU, which provides electricity to the components. Then, the BIOS performs the Power-On Self Test, ensuring the hardware functions properly. Afterward, the bootloader loads the operating system, which initializes services and drivers, leading to the user login screen. Understanding this startup process sheds light on the intricate behind-the-scenes operations of a computer.