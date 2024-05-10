How does canvas monitor exams?

Canvas is one of the most widely used learning management systems (LMS) in educational institutions worldwide. It provides a comprehensive platform for managing and monitoring various aspects of student learning, including exams. Many students and educators are curious about how Canvas monitors exams to ensure fairness and integrity. In this article, we will delve into the details and address this question while providing additional insight into Canvas’s examination monitoring capabilities.
Canvas offers several features and tools that enable instructors to monitor exams effectively. One of the key functionalities is **LockDown Browser**, which is integrated seamlessly with the platform. This browser restricts students from accessing other applications, websites, or resources on their devices during an exam. By doing so, Canvas ensures that students remain focused solely on the exam and cannot refer to external sources.
1. Can students exit the LockDown Browser during an exam?
No, students cannot exit the LockDown Browser unless the timer goes off or they submit the exam.
2. Does Canvas record students during exams?
No, Canvas does not have the capability to record students during exams. It solely focuses on securing the browser environment to prevent cheating.
3. Does Canvas flag suspicious behavior during exams?
Canvas does not actively flag suspicious behavior during exams. However, it provides instructors with insights into students’ activities during the exam, such as time spent on each question, number of attempts, and overall performance. Instructors can manually review these insights to detect any anomalies.
4. Can Canvas detect plagiarism in exams?
Canvas itself does not have the ability to detect plagiarism within exams. However, it can integrate with external plagiarism detection tools that instructors may utilize to evaluate exam submissions.
5. Does Canvas prevent screen sharing or virtual machine usage?
By default, Canvas’s LockDown Browser restricts screen sharing and virtual machine usage on the student’s device during an exam, minimizing the possibility of unauthorized assistance or cheating.
6. What happens if a student loses internet connectivity during an exam?
If a student loses internet connectivity during an exam, Canvas’s LockDown Browser will attempt to reconnect automatically. If the reconnection fails, the student will not be able to continue the exam until the internet connection is reestablished.
7. Can Canvas detect if a student is using a second device?
Canvas does not have the capability to directly detect if a student is using a second device. However, the LockDown Browser greatly minimizes the possibility of using other devices because it restricts access to all applications except the exam page.
8. Does Canvas have an auto-save feature for exams?
Yes, Canvas has an auto-save feature that periodically saves students’ responses during an exam. This ensures that their progress is not lost in case of any technical issues.
9. Can students take exams offline using Canvas?
No, students cannot take exams offline using Canvas. A stable internet connection is required to access the LockDown Browser and submit the exam.
10. Can Canvas track mouse movements or keystrokes during an exam?
No, Canvas does not track mouse movements or keystrokes during exams. Its primary focus is on ensuring a secure browsing environment.
11. Does Canvas allow instructors to review specific exam questions or responses?
Yes, Canvas allows instructors to review specific exam questions or responses for individual students, providing valuable insights for grading and assessment.
12. Can Canvas randomize question order for each student during an exam?
Yes, Canvas enables instructors to randomize the order of questions for each student, increasing exam security and fairness.
In conclusion, Canvas employs its LockDown Browser to monitor exams effectively, ensuring that students remain focused and prevent access to unauthorized resources. Although Canvas does not directly employ AI language, it offers various features and functionalities that promote exam integrity and fairness. By utilizing these tools, educators can enhance the examination process and minimize the likelihood of cheating or unauthorized assistance.