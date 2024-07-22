**How do you watch YouTube TV on your computer?**
YouTube TV is a popular streaming service that allows users to watch live TV and on-demand content on various devices, including computers. If you’re wondering how to access YouTube TV on your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open your web browser:** Launch your preferred web browser on your computer. YouTube TV supports popular browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.
2. **Go to the YouTube TV website:** In the address bar of your web browser, type in “tv.youtube.com” and hit Enter. You will be directed to the official YouTube TV website.
3. **Sign in to your Google account:** To access YouTube TV, you’ll need to sign in with your Google account. If you don’t have one, you can create a new account easily.
4. **Click on “Try it Free” or “Sign In”:** On the YouTube TV homepage, you’ll see two options: “Try it Free” or “Sign In.” If you’re a new user, click on “Try it Free” to start your free trial. If you already have a YouTube TV subscription, click on “Sign In” and enter your login credentials.
5. **Select your location:** YouTube TV offers different channel lineups based on your location. Choose the area where you’re currently residing to access the appropriate channel selection.
6. **Complete the setup process:** Follow the on-screen setup process to customize your YouTube TV experience. You can select your favorite channels, add TV shows to your library, and set up a DVR to record your preferred content.
7. **Start watching:** Once you’ve completed the setup process, you can start watching YouTube TV on your computer. Browse through the channel guide, search for specific shows or movies, or explore the on-demand library.
FAQs about watching YouTube TV on your computer:
1. Can I watch YouTube TV on any computer?
Yes, you can watch YouTube TV on any computer that has an internet connection and a compatible web browser.
2. Do I need a subscription to watch YouTube TV on my computer?
Yes, you need to have an active YouTube TV subscription to access live TV and on-demand content on your computer.
3. Can I use YouTube TV on multiple computers simultaneously?
YouTube TV allows up to three simultaneous streams per account, so you can watch on multiple computers at the same time.
4. Can I watch YouTube TV on my computer while traveling?
Yes, you can watch YouTube TV on your computer while traveling within the United States. However, certain channels may not be available outside of your home area.
5. Can I cast YouTube TV from my computer to a TV?
Yes, you can cast YouTube TV from your computer to a compatible TV using devices such as Chromecast or AirPlay.
6. Can I download shows from YouTube TV to watch offline on my computer?
No, YouTube TV does not currently offer a download feature for offline viewing on computers.
7. How do I cancel my YouTube TV subscription on my computer?
To cancel your YouTube TV subscription, go to the “Settings” section of your account and select “Membership.” From there, you can follow the prompts to cancel your subscription.
8. Can I watch local channels on YouTube TV?
Yes, YouTube TV offers local channels such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC in most areas, depending on the availability of each network.
9. Can I rewind and fast-forward live TV on YouTube TV?
Yes, YouTube TV allows you to rewind and fast-forward through live TV programs, just like a traditional DVR.
10. What are the system requirements to watch YouTube TV on my computer?
You will need a computer with a supported web browser, an internet connection with a recommended minimum speed of 3 Mbps, and a screen resolution of at least 720p.
11. Are closed captions available on YouTube TV?
Yes, most YouTube TV programs offer closed captions. You can enable or disable them through the settings menu.
12. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?
Yes, you can share your YouTube TV account with up to five other household members, each with their own personalized recommendations and DVR access.