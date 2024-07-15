How do you unsplit the keyboard on an ipad?

Splitting the keyboard on an iPad can be helpful for some users, especially those with larger hands or who prefer thumb typing. However, others may find the split keyboard inconvenient or accidentally activate it without knowing how to revert it back. If you’re wondering how to unsplit the keyboard on an iPad, you’re in the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide answers to some related FAQs.
How to Unsplit the Keyboard:
To unsplit the keyboard on your iPad and return to the standard full-width keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open any app that requires the keyboard. This could be the Messages app, Notes, Safari, or any other app that uses the iPad’s keyboard.
2. Tap inside a text field or note. This will activate the keyboard.
3. Locate the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the keyboard. It looks like a small keyboard with a line running through it.
4. Press and hold the keyboard icon. After a moment, a menu will appear with three options: “Dock,” “Merge,” and “Undock.”
5. Select “Merge.” The keyboard will instantly be unsplit, returning to its default position at the bottom of the screen.
That’s it! Your keyboard is now unsplit, allowing you to type using the full-width keyboard just as you did before.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How did my keyboard get split in the first place?
Sometimes, when you touch the keyboard with two fingers and spread them apart, the keyboard can accidentally split. It can also be purposely activated via settings or certain gestures.
2. Does unsplitting the keyboard delete any data?
No, unsplitting the keyboard does not delete any data. It is purely a visual change to the keyboard layout.
3. Can I unsplit the keyboard on all iPad models?
Yes, the ability to split or unsplit the keyboard is available on all iPad models.
4. Are there any advantages to using a split keyboard?
For users with larger hands or who find it challenging to reach across the screen with their thumbs, the split keyboard can make typing easier and more comfortable.
5. Can I undock the keyboard after unsplitting it?
Yes, after unsplitting the keyboard, you can still undock it if you prefer. Follow the same process explained above, but choose the “Undock” option instead of “Merge.”
6. Can I use a split keyboard in landscape mode?
No, the split keyboard feature is only available in portrait mode.
7. Is unsplitting the keyboard reversible?
Yes, unsplitting the keyboard is reversible. If you prefer the split keyboard again, you can follow the same steps mentioned above, but choose the “Split” option instead of “Merge.”
8. Can I customize the split keyboard?
No, currently, there are no customization options available for the split keyboard. It is standard and consistent across all iPad models.
9. Is there a keyboard split gesture shortcut?
Yes, you can use a gesture to quickly split or unsplit the keyboard. Simply place two fingers on the keyboard and pinch them together or spread them apart to toggle between the split and full-width modes.
10. How do I adjust the keyboard height? Does it affect the split keyboard?
To adjust the keyboard height, you can swipe up or down on the thin line at the bottom. The height adjustment does not affect the split keyboard, only the full-width mode.
11. Can I use other third-party keyboards in split mode?
No, the split keyboard functionality is exclusive to the native iPad keyboard and cannot be used with third-party keyboards.
12. Does iCloud sync my keyboard preferences?
No, iCloud does not sync your keyboard preferences, including whether the keyboard is split or unsplit. It is device-specific and not linked to iCloud synchronization.
Hopefully, this article has helped you understand how to unsplit the keyboard on your iPad. Remember, if you ever want to go back to the split keyboard, you can easily activate it using the same steps mentioned above.