How do you unblock someone on instagram on the computer?

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to connect and share content with others. While it’s great for staying connected, there may be times when you want to block or unblock someone on Instagram. If you’ve blocked someone in the past and now want to give them another chance, here’s how you can unblock someone on Instagram on your computer.
To unblock someone on Instagram on your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser and visit the Instagram website.
2. Log in to your Instagram account using your username and password.
3. Once logged in, navigate to your profile page by clicking on your username at the top right corner of the screen.
4. On your profile page, click on the gear (settings) icon next to your username.
5. A drop-down menu will appear. Select “Settings” from the options.
6. In the settings menu, click on “Privacy and Security” on the left-hand side.
7. Scroll down to find the “Blocked Accounts” option and click on it.
8. Here, you will find a list of all the accounts you have blocked. Find the account you want to unblock.
9. Click on the “Unblock” button next to the account you wish to unblock.
10. A confirmation message will appear, asking if you’re sure you want to unblock the user. Click “Unblock” to proceed.
11. The account will now be unblocked, and the user will be able to interact with you on Instagram again.
Frequently Asked Questions about unblocking someone on Instagram on the computer:
1. Can I unblock someone on Instagram if I don’t remember their username?
No, you need to remember the username of the person you want to unblock. You cannot unblock someone without knowing their username.
2. Will the unblocked person receive a notification when I unblock them?
No, Instagram doesn’t send notifications to users when they are unblocked by someone.
3. What happens after I unblock someone?
Once you unblock someone, they will be able to see your profile, posts, and stories again. They can also interact with you through comments, likes, and direct messages.
4. Can I re-block someone after unblocking them?
Yes, you can block someone again after unblocking them if you no longer want them to interact with you on Instagram.
5. Can a blocked person still see my old posts?
No, when you block someone on Instagram, all your past posts, comments, and likes will be hidden from them, and they won’t be able to find them anymore.
6. Am I automatically following the person again when I unblock them?
No, unblocking someone does not automatically make you follow them again. You need to manually follow them if you wish to see their content on your feed.
7. Can I search for a blocked person on Instagram?
Yes, you can search for and find the profile of someone you have blocked on Instagram. However, you won’t be able to view their posts, stories, or interact with them until you unblock them.
8. Is there a limit to the number of people I can block on Instagram?
Instagram does not impose a limit on the number of accounts you can block.
9. Can a blocked person mention me in their comments or posts?
No, when you block someone on Instagram, they won’t be able to mention your username in their comments or posts.
10. Can a blocked person see my status updates?
No, a blocked person cannot see your status updates, including stories or live videos.
11. How can I tell if someone has blocked me on Instagram?
If someone has blocked you on Instagram, their profile will not appear in your search results, and you won’t be able to access their profile or view their posts.
12. Can I block someone who has already blocked me?
No, you cannot block someone who has already blocked you on Instagram. Once someone blocks you, the option to block them disappears from your end.