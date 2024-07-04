How do you type degree symbol on laptop?

Typing the degree symbol (°) on a laptop can be a little tricky if you don’t know the correct method. Fortunately, there are several ways to achieve this symbol on your laptop keyboard. This article will guide you through different methods of typing the degree symbol and provide answers to some commonly asked questions related to this topic.
Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
One of the easiest ways to type the degree symbol on a laptop is by using keyboard shortcuts. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press and hold the “Alt” key on your laptop keyboard.
2. While holding the “Alt” key, use the numeric keypad to type the code “0176”.
3. Release the “Alt” key, and the degree symbol (°) will appear.
Method 2: Using Character Map or Emoji Keyboard
If your laptop doesn’t have a numeric keypad, you can use the Character Map or Emoji Keyboard to access the degree symbol. Here’s how:
1. Press the “Win + R” keys to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “charmap” in the textbox and click “OK”.
3. In the Character Map window, locate and select the degree symbol (°).
4. Click the “Select” button, followed by “Copy”.
5. Now, you can paste the degree symbol wherever you need it, using “Ctrl + V”.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do you type the degree symbol on a MacBook?
To type the degree symbol on a MacBook, press the “Option + Shift + 8” keys simultaneously.
2. Can I use the degree symbol in MS Word or other text editors?
Yes, you can use the degree symbol in most text editors. Simply follow the methods mentioned above, and it should work without any issues.
3. What if my laptop’s keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad?
If your laptop doesn’t have a dedicated numeric keypad, you can use the Character Map or Emoji Keyboard method mentioned above to access the degree symbol.
4. Is it possible to create a shortcut key for the degree symbol on a laptop?
Unfortunately, laptop keyboards don’t usually have a feature to create custom shortcut keys. However, you can use third-party software that allows you to assign shortcuts for specific symbols.
5. Can I copy and paste the degree symbol from the internet?
Yes, you can copy the degree symbol (°) from the internet and paste it into your document or text editor using the “Ctrl + V” shortcut.
6. Are there any alternative ways to type the degree symbol on a laptop?
Yes, some laptops provide additional methods like using the “Alt Gr” key or creating custom key combinations. However, these methods may vary depending on the keyboard layout and laptop model.
7. What if the degree symbol doesn’t appear after typing the shortcut?
If the degree symbol doesn’t appear after typing the shortcut, make sure you are using the correct method and have followed the instructions accurately. Additionally, try rebooting your laptop or using an alternative method.
8. Can I type the degree symbol using ASCII code?
Yes, the degree symbol can be typed using its corresponding ASCII code, which is “Alt + 248”. However, this method requires a numeric keypad on your laptop keyboard.
9. Does the degree symbol have a specific font or appearance?
The degree symbol generally adopts the font and appearance of the text it is used in. Thus, it will appear differently depending on the font, size, and style you have selected.
10. Is the degree symbol only used for temperature measurements?
While the degree symbol is often associated with temperature measurements, it is also commonly used for angles, geographic coordinates, and mathematical calculations.
11. Can I type the degree symbol on a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can type the degree symbol on a smartphone or tablet keyboard by accessing the special characters or symbols menu. The process may vary slightly depending on the device and operating system.
12. What are some alternative methods to express temperature without the degree symbol?
If you are unable to type the degree symbol, you can also express temperature by using the letter “o” followed by the “C” or “F” abbreviation (e.g., 25oC or 77oF).
By following these methods, you can easily type the degree symbol (°) on your laptop and incorporate it into your documents, text editors, or any other application where it is needed. Remember these shortcuts, and typing the degree symbol will no longer be a hassle!