How do you transfer norton from one computer to another?

Transferring Norton antivirus software from one computer to another doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Whether you have purchased a new computer or want to move Norton to a different device, you can easily transfer the software without losing your subscription or any important data. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer Norton from one computer to another, ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted protection for your digital security.
The Process of Transferring Norton Antivirus
Transferring Norton antivirus from one computer to another involves a few straightforward steps. Before starting the process, ensure you have access to both computers and a stable internet connection. Follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Deactivate Norton on the Current Computer
To transfer Norton, you must first deactivate it on the current computer. Open Norton on your computer and navigate to the “My Norton” or “Account” section. Look for the option to deactivate the antivirus software. Confirm the deactivation process and make sure you have your Norton account login credentials handy.
Step 2: Uninstall Norton on the Current Computer
Once Norton is deactivated, proceed to uninstall the software from your current computer. To do this, go to the Control Panel, open “Programs and Features” (or “Add or Remove Programs” depending on your Windows version), locate Norton, and click on the uninstall option. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.
Step 3: Download Norton on the New Computer
On the new computer, open your preferred web browser and go to the official Norton website. Log in to your Norton account using your credentials. Once logged in, download the Norton software on the new computer. Ensure you are downloading the same Norton product you had on the previous computer.
Step 4: Install Norton on the New Computer
Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded Norton installer file on your new computer and run it. Follow the installation prompts to set up Norton on the new device. During the installation process, you will be prompted to enter your Norton account details. Enter the necessary information and complete the installation.
Step 5: Activate Norton on the New Computer
After the installation is complete, open Norton on the new computer. A prompt to activate the software will appear. Click on the “Activate Now” or “Activate” button. Enter your Norton account credentials once again to ensure a successful activation. Once Norton is activated, your protection will be updated, and you will be ready to use it.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer Norton to multiple computers?
No, the Norton license agreement allows the software to be installed on one device at a time. To use Norton on multiple computers, you will need to purchase additional licenses.
2. Can I transfer Norton from a Windows computer to a Mac?
Yes, Norton is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. You can transfer Norton from a Windows computer to a Mac by following the steps mentioned above.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer Norton?
Yes, a stable internet connection is required to deactivate Norton on the current computer, download Norton on the new computer, and activate it.
4. Will my subscription be affected during the transfer process?
No, your subscription will remain active throughout the transfer process. You will not lose any remaining subscription days.
5. Can I transfer Norton if I forgot my Norton account password?
Yes, you can reset your Norton account password by clicking the “Forgot Password” option on the Norton login page. Follow the instructions to reset your password.
6. Can I transfer Norton if my subscription has expired?
If your Norton subscription has expired, you will need to renew it before transferring the software to a new computer. Renew your subscription and then follow the transfer process outlined in this article.
7. Is it possible to transfer Norton without uninstalling it from the current computer?
No, it is crucial to deactivate and uninstall Norton from the current computer before transferring it to ensure a clean installation on the new device.
8. Will my custom settings be transferred along with Norton?
No, custom settings and preferences are not transferred automatically during the Norton transfer process. You will need to set them up again after the installation.
9. Can I transfer Norton using an external storage device?
It is not recommended to transfer Norton using an external storage device. It is best to download and install Norton directly from the official website to ensure you have the latest version.
10. Can I transfer Norton to a computer with a different operating system version?
Yes, you can transfer Norton to a computer with a different operating system version as long as it is supported by Norton.
11. Can I transfer Norton if the new computer doesn’t have an internet connection?
An internet connection is necessary to download and activate Norton on the new computer. Without an internet connection, you may need to use an alternative method or transfer the installer using external storage.
12. Do I need to contact Norton support for assistance during the transfer process?
In most cases, the transfer process can be completed successfully by following the steps outlined above. However, if you encounter any issues or require further assistance, contacting Norton support can be helpful.