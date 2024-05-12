How do you take a screenshot on a ASUS laptop?

Whether you want to capture an important document, save an interesting web page, or share a funny moment from a video, taking a screenshot on your ASUS laptop is a useful feature that can come in handy. ASUS laptops, like many other Windows-based systems, offer several simple methods to capture screenshots. In this article, we will explore various ways to take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop, ranging from the traditional methods to using specialized tools.
Method 1: The Print Screen key
The most common and simplest way to take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop is by using the Print Screen key (PrtScn). It is usually located in the top-right corner of your keyboard, near the function keys. Pressing the Print Screen key captures the entire screen and copies the screenshot to the clipboard. To save the screenshot, open an image editor or a simple editing program like MS Paint, press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot, and then save it as desired.
Method 2: Capture an active window
If you want to capture only the active window instead of the entire screen, use the Alt key in combination with Print Screen (Alt + PrtScn). This method is helpful when you have multiple windows open simultaneously and want to capture a specific one. Similar to the previous method, the screenshot will be copied to the clipboard, allowing you to paste and save it in an image editor.
Method 3: Snipping Tool
An alternative way to take a screenshot on your ASUS laptop is by using the built-in Snipping Tool. To access it, click on the Start menu, search for “Snipping Tool,” and open the application. Once opened, click on “New” to initiate the screenshot selection. After capturing the desired area, the Snipping Tool provides options to save, annotate, and share the screenshot.
Method 4: Windows Key + Shift + S
The Windows Key + Shift + S keyboard shortcut provides another quick method to take a screenshot on your ASUS laptop. This combination allows you to capture a specific region of the screen. After pressing the keys, your screen will fade, and you can drag the cursor to select the desired area. The screenshot will then be saved to the clipboard, ready for pasting and saving.
FAQs about taking screenshots on an ASUS laptop:
1. Can I assign a different key for taking a screenshot?
Yes, you can use third-party applications or check your ASUS laptop’s keyboard settings to assign a different key for taking screenshots.
2. How do I take a screenshot of a specific area on the screen?
You can use the Snipping Tool or the Windows Key + Shift + S shortcut for capturing specific areas on your ASUS laptop screen.
3. Can I take a screenshot of a scrolling web page?
To capture an entire scrolling web page as a screenshot, you may need to use specialized tools or browser extensions specifically designed for this purpose.
4. How do I view and edit screenshots on my ASUS laptop?
You can use the default image viewer or opt for more advanced photo editing software like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP to view and make edits to your screenshots.
5. Where are the screenshots saved on an ASUS laptop?
By default, screenshots taken using the Print Screen key or Alt + PrntScn are saved to the clipboard, allowing you to paste them into an editing program. Screenshots taken using the Snipping Tool are generally saved to the Pictures folder.
6. Can I take a screenshot of a video playing on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can take a screenshot of a video by using any of the mentioned methods. However, keep in mind that the captured screenshot may not always have the same quality as the original video playback.
7. Is it possible to take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop without using any key combinations?
Yes, with the help of screen capturing software or dedicated ASUS utilities, you can take screenshots without relying on keyboard shortcuts.
8. Can I take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop with Windows 10?
Absolutely! The methods mentioned in this article are applicable to ASUS laptops running Windows 10, as well as other versions of Windows.
9. How do I take a screenshot of only a single window, including its frame?
To capture a screenshot of a single window along with its frame, use the Alt key in combination with Print Screen or press the Windows Key + Print Screen. The captured screenshot will include the window’s frame.
10. Are there any screenshot-taking shortcuts specific to ASUS laptops?
While there are no specific ASUS laptop shortcuts for taking screenshots, the methods mentioned in this article are universal and apply to all Windows-based laptops, including ASUS models.
11. Can I take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop in tablet mode?
Yes, you can capture screenshots on an ASUS laptop in tablet mode using the same keyboard combinations or touchscreen gestures, depending on your device’s capabilities.
12. Are there any third-party screenshot-taking tools recommended for ASUS laptops?
Yes, there are several popular third-party screenshot-taking tools available, such as Greenshot, LightShot, and Snagit, which offer additional features and functionalities for capturing and editing screenshots on ASUS laptops.